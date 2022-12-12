Deepika Padukone drops PICS in AI avatars; asks fans ‘Which one’s your favourite?’

It is evident that netizens can’t keep calm as they eagerly await the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan’s fist song Besharam Rang which is set to be unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday. The title of the song is trending on Twitter at the moment. Amidst such developments, Deepika Padukone has dropped a bunch of her Artificial Intelligence-generated selfies on her social media handles.

In the latest development, Deepika Padukone has dropped a bunch of portraits featuring herself. In three out of the four pictures, Deepika can be seen wearing a flowery tiara and looking just like a queen. In another picture, she can be seen looking like a superwoman. The Piku star captioned the post as, “Il have them all…Thanks! Which one’s your favourite?!”

This Instagram post has been liked by over one lakh Instagram users at the moment. On this post, one fan commented, “Wowwww goddess.”Another fan wrote, “First is Leela for sure!!! Total Juliet vibes.”

For those unaware of the ongoing trend on the photo-sharing app, let us tell you in detail. Instagram is currently filled with posts featuring stylish portraits created through artificial intelligence. These AI-generated selfies are grabbing almost everyone’s Instagram feeds lately. These AI-generated images, created through an app called Lensa, are allowing people to see how they might look in a fantasy world.