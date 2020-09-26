Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after being interrogated for nearly 5 hours in the drug case

Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office sharp at 11 am and after reportedly being quizzed for nearly 5 hours, the Padmaavat exited the office.

After was served summons by the NCB in the Bollywood drug nexus case, the actress returned to Mumbai from Goa. And today, bang at 11 am, Deepika arrived at the NCB office. As per reports, Deepika was quizzed for more than four hours, and as we speak, she has exited the office and is on her way home. As per a report in Times Now, Deepika Padukone admitted to the 2017 'drug chats' with her manager, Karishma Prakash, however, there was no confirmation on whether she used drugs.

Also, Deepika was interrogated by a 5-member NCB panel, and during the interrogation, she was asked to keep her phone aside. Talking about and Sara Ali Khan, they allegedly denied the consumption of drugs. However, Shraddha admitted to attending Sushant Singh Rajput’s party at his farmhouse.

Also, after Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash were confronted with their chats from October 2017, where the former is heard asking for ‘maal’ and 'hash' from 'K.'

