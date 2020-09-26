  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after being interrogated for nearly 5 hours in the drug case

Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office sharp at 11 am and after reportedly being quizzed for nearly 5 hours, the Padmaavat exited the office.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 04:25 pm
Deepika Padukone leaves NCB officeDeepika Padukone leaves NCB office after being interrogated for nearly 5 hours in the drug case; PHOTOS
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Deepika Padukone was served summons by the NCB in the Bollywood drug nexus case, the actress returned to Mumbai from Goa. And today, bang at 11 am, Deepika arrived at the NCB office. As per reports, Deepika was quizzed for more than four hours, and as we speak, she has exited the office and is on her way home. As per a report in Times Now, Deepika Padukone admitted to the 2017 'drug chats' with her manager, Karishma Prakash, however, there was no confirmation on whether she used drugs.

Also, Deepika was interrogated by a 5-member NCB panel, and during the interrogation, she was asked to keep her phone aside. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, they allegedly denied the consumption of drugs. However, Shraddha admitted to attending Sushant Singh Rajput’s party at his farmhouse.

Also, after Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash were confronted with their chats from October 2017, where the former is heard asking for ‘maal’ and 'hash' from 'K.'

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor allegedly denies consuming drugs but accepts attending party with Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Everybody wants Deepika to go down. I bet u all will be disappointed

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

How does she get to leave and Rhea was detained.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

If deepika didn’t consume drugs (max one year in jail) then she must be charged with peddling ( max 20 year in jail). She might want to rethink her answer.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement