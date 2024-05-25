Deepika Padukone looks like sunshine in yellow; dad-to-be Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor shower love

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. The actor is known for her exceptional work in movies such as Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. However, this dimple beauty is currently in the news for her pregnancy, and we can’t keep calm!

Deepika is beaming in her pregnancy glow, and her latest photos are proof of it. She shared a reel of some photos on Instagram, and the mom-to-be looked fashionably forward in the pictures.

Deepika Padukone shines in yellow dress

In the series of photos, Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a radiant yellow ensemble that perfectly complemented her pregnancy glow. The dress featured wide straps with a square neckline that added sophistication while allowing her to flaunt her collarbones gracefully. The dress had an ankle-length silhouette, creating a chic look.

However, the cherry on the cake was her beautiful smile. The actress kept her accessories minimal and wore a pair of pearl-shaped earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with a flawless base to keep her dress doing all the talking.

Check Deepika Padukone’s post here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Industry friends & fans react on Deepika Padukone’s post

As soon as Deepika Padukone shared the photographs, many celebrities, including dad-to-be Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan, liked her post and showered their love to her. Along with this, her fans also started showering love to her in the comment section. With nice words and cute emojis, her fans left no stone unturned to make her feel special.

Advertisement

They also appreciated her pregnancy glow and prayed for her good health. A fan wrote, “Dream girl forever.” Another user commented, “Pregnancy glow suited you best.” One of the fans commented, “Omggggggg what a glowwwww.”

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Speaking about Deepika’s acting career, the actress was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from this, she is currently busy with her upcoming blockbuster Singham Again, wherein she portrays the character of Lady Singham. This film marks the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

In addition to this, the actress has the Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD in her kitty, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Currently, she is enjoying her pregnancy and seems to have taken a break from work.

ALSO READ: Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh gushes over his ‘sunshine’ Deepika Padukone’s latest PICS: ‘Buri nazar wale tera moonh kala’