Drake pays a heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala; Plays late Punjabi singer’s songs on his new radio show

It hasn’t been long when Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing sent a wave of shock and grief across the nation. The renowned Punjabi singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district by unknown assailants on May 29. Ever since then, his massive fan following and celebs have been paying emotional tribute to the late singer on social media. In fact, several international celebs also mourned Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. And now, Canadian rapper Drake has paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on this new radio show.

To note, Drake made his debut on radio on Thursday with his show called Table for One. During the show, Drake paid a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by playing his hit numbers 295 and G-Shit. Drake’s gesture won millions of hearts. For the uninitiated, this isn’t the first time Drake has paid a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. Earlier, as the news of the Punjabi singer’s unfortunate demise had surfaced online, the Canadian rapper has shared Sidhu Moose Wala’s pic with his mother on his Instagram story and wrote, “RIP Moose,” while tagging the singer's official handle.

Earlier, Nigerian singer Burna Boy had also paid an emotional tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala during his live show and dedicated his performance to the late singer. He even broke down remembering the singer and even pointed a finger towards the sky. Reportedly, Sidhu Moose Wala and Burna Boy were planning to collaborate for a mix tape.

Meanwhile, it is reported that dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been the mastermind behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. As of now, Punjab Police has been investigating the case of Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.

