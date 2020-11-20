EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda talks about her favourite cuisines, cheat meals and desserts

Kriti Kharbanda, who is an avid social media user, takes us through what she eats in a day, her cheat meals and workout regime. Check out the video.

The gorgeous Kriti Kharbanda is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. With every film, the diva has proved her versatility as an actor. Besides acting prowess, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star has a massive fan following on social media and keeps her ardent fans posted. Going by her social media posts, it is evident that Kriti is one of those stars who leave no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. The diva pulls out everything in order to stay fit and healthy.

Keeping in mind her huge fanbase, Kriti’s fans are always curious to know about the actress’s diet plan and workout regime. So, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Housefull 4 star revealed what she eats in a day. The diva, who mostly does intermediate fasting, kicks off her day with a healthy detoxifying Jeera-Dhania water to boost her immunity and post that she takes a black coffee. Later, she binges on a bowl of fruits. Further divulging the details, she revealed that she loves sea food and often takes fish during lunch or dinner. If there is one thing she can eat throughout the day it is rice. Her favorite cheat meal is biryani that she treats herself to twice a week.

When quizzed about her favorite cuisine, the stunning actress said that she loves to binge on all the Indian dishes, be it South Indian, North India or Bengali. Talking about her favorite desserts, Kriti said she loves Indian desserts like rasgulla and rasmalai. While giving a sneak peek into her workout meals, the actress, who prefers to do them in the morning, asserted that she makes sure to take a bowl of pomegranate post intense workout to revive her energy. She also takes a protein rich diet.

Kriti is not a party animal and always makes it a point to return home at 11 pm. The diva likes to spend most of the time with her family.

