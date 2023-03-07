EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor on taking a break after his next film: 'Don't want to sign films just to make money'

Ranbir Kapoor is a gifted actor and is loved by everyone. In his 15 year long career, the actor has been a part of some of the country's best films like Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar and Sanju among many others. Luv Ranjan is one of the most promising directors that the country has ever produced. He never really has had a miss in his filmy career, with each film bettering the previous one. The actor-director duo graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they talked in length about their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and so much more.

Ranbir Kapoor says that he doesn’t want to sign films for money

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir talked about taking a break and also said that he doesn’t want to sign films just to make money. When asked about the reason behind taking a break after his next movie Animal, the actor replied ‘Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something.’ Ranbir further added that ‘I am in my 16th year now so I just want to be busy, I want to work with inspiration and with love.’

Brahmastra 2 expected to go on floors by end of 2023

Post Animal, Ranbir is expected to take a 5 month break from acting. He intends to read a lot of scripts and spend some time with daughter, Raha, in the aforementioned time span. By year end, Ranbir hopes to start shooting for Brahmastra 2. “We have to make Brahmastra 2 and 3. Ayan (Mukerji, director) is writing the film right now and hopefully, we will start it by end of this year or next year,” he shared.

Watch full interview below as Ranbir Kapoor opened about the concept of stardom, his take on the franchise model and lot more. Luv Ranjan too shared update on a probable 2 hero film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir, as also the sequels to Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

