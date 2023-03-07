EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor confirms Brahmastra 2 from year end; Wants to act in a family drama

Ranbir Kapoor returns to a genre he has excelled in over the years – rom com – after a long time with the Luv Ranjan directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is confident to entertain the audience with the film, which pairs him along with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. While Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar fills for the void of Rom-Com’s in Hindi Film Industry, there is a demand for family drama’s too. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, both Ranbir and Luv shared their thoughts on the family genre.

"Unfortunately, not many are making family drama's," says Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir in the past had spoken about writing a family drama himself. When asked about the genre and his plans of developing the subject, RK said, “I have always had an ambition to direct a movie, but unfortunately, I am not a writer. I can have an idea but I have not really flourished that idea yet. Coming back to your question, India is about family. Everything we do is all family based, so when we make a family drama or family comedy – look at the kind of audience that we are getting into theatres.”

The actor added, “Unfortunately, I don’t recall the last film which can be bracketed as a family drama, may be Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Mr. Sooraj Barjatya has excelled in that genre and Luv (Ranjan) is a really big fan of Sooraj Ji. His intention with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a modern day Sooraj Barjatya film. It’s one of the most interesting genres, I don’t think many are dabbling in that space.” Luv Ranjan was in agreement with Ranbir and insisted that all his films have a strong family angle. “If you see my films, they have always had a very strong family angle. I genuinely believe that, family plays an extremely important role in our life. It’s about finding the right story to present it in a certain way,” Luv added.

Brahmastra 2 expected to go on floors by end of 2023

Post Animal, Ranbir is expected to take a 5 month break from acting. He intends to read a lot of scripts and spend sometime with daughter, Raha, in the aforementioned time span. By year end, Ranbir hopes to start shooting for Brahmastra 2. “We have to make Brahmastra 2 and 3. Ayan (Mukerji, director) is writing the film right now and hopefully, we will start it by end of this year or next year,” he shared.

Watch full interview below as Ranbir Kapoor opened about the concept of stardom, his take on the franchise model and lot more. Luv Ranjan too shared update on a probable 2 hero film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir, as also the sequels to Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor on being labelled as the next-superstar, 'You are either a superstar or you are not'