Alia Bhatt in black velvet lehenga by Faraz Manan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony stands out as most stylish guest

Today, July 6, marked a spectacular event as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much-awaited sangeet ceremony unfolded in a blaze of glamor and celebration. The gathering of Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons, and renowned personalities turned heads, but none shone as brightly as the beloved couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, adding extra charm to the event.

The Bollywood power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, arrived in coordinated black ensembles by designer Faraz Manan. Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s coordinated outfits

Alia Bhatt chose to grace the occasion in a meticulously crafted black velvet lehenga featuring a cropped blouse adorned with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline. Her blouse featured exquisite golden embroidery, which gave her outfit a bling factor and made it perfect for a grand event.

With a lehenga, the Udta Punjab actress opted for a black velvet skirt, matching the blouse in its lavish golden embroidery, cascading gracefully to the floor, accentuating her slender frame. A matching black sheer lehenga draped over her shoulder completed the ensemble.

On the other hand, Ranbir made a striking impression in an all-black outfit from Faraz Manan. He wore a sleek black jacket featuring subtle embroidery on the collars and front buttons on silver. His jacket perfectly complemented the grandeur of the occasion.

He paired his jacket with matching black pants and polished black shoes. His grooming was on point in his clean-shaven face and neatly styled hair, enhancing his debonair appearance.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, the actress opted for a minimalistic approach; she chose a pair of silver jhumkas as the sole piece of her jewelry. These traditional earrings complemented the attire perfectly.

Alia’s makeup was perfect, making her look beautiful, even, and polished, though seemingly natural. For lips, she decided to go with a nude color that complemented her outfit; she went for soft, smokey eye makeup that added a hint of dramatic effect.

The Brahmastra actress’s skin was protected by a flawless foundation; blush added a healthy natural flush, and her cheekbones glowed with highlighter application for a youthful sheen. She had wavy hair, which was nicely done, and could freely fall and surround her neckline and face.

Being a fashion icon and a superstar in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance at a grand sangeet ceremony was very befitting. The way they accessorized her, her makeup, and her hairstyle gave everyone a glimpse of their true personality, style, and elegance.

