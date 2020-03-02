Janhvi Kapoor is all praises for Roohi Afzana co star Rajkummar Rao; Says ‘He is a very giving actor’

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. In a recent chat, Janhvi praises her co-actor and spilled the beans on her role in the horror-comedy.

Among the most anticipated films of 2020, Roohi Afzana starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is the talk of the town. Rajkummar has managed to ace the horror-comedy genre with 2018’s Stree but for Janhvi’s Roohi Afzana will be her first tryst with the genre. While the film's title has been changed a couple of times, recently, a still was released with Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun Sharma to add to the excitement among the fans. Seeing Janhvi and Rajkummar for the first time is also what makes it a much-anticipated film of 2020.

In a recent chat, Janhvi was all praises for her Roohi Afzana co-star Rajkummar. Janhvi mentioned that as an actor, Raj is extremely giving. The Roohi Afzana star also mentioned that Rajkummar is a fan of filmmaking in general and that is what reflects in his performance on the screen too. Talking about her role in the horror-comedy, Janhvi was excited as she mentioned that very few actors get to play a double role on the screen so early on in their film career.

On Raj, Janhvi said, “ He’s a very giving actor. He loves every aspect of filmmaking and it really shows in his performance.” In the film, Janhvi will be seen in a double role and that surely has fans excited. On the same, Janhvi said, “Not many actors get a chance to play a character loaded with duality so early on in their career.” A while back, Rajkummar also was all praises for Janhvi and had mentioned that she is extremely talented and very hardworking.

Roohi Afzana has been shot in a village near Agra and also in Himachal Pradesh. Roohi Afzana also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and . It is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film’s first still featured Janhvi, Raj and Varun and it left fans excited. It is slated to be released on June 5, 2020.

