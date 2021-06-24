Kangana Ranaut's passport renewal matter to be heard by Bombay High Court on Friday

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been waiting to fly to Budapest for Dhaakad's second shooting schedule amid her passport renewal row. Now, her matter is scheduled to be heard by the apex body this week.

After waiting for a few weeks, 's passport renewal appeal is all set to be heard by the Bombay High Court on Friday. As per a report, the actress had faced issues while seeking a renewal of her passport from the authority owing to an FIR against her in the Munawar Ali case. Post this, the actress had appealed to the Bombay High Court and after one hearing the apex body had given the matter the date of June 25 for hearing.

As per a report in The Times Of India, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Merchant said that the court shall hear the matter on Friday and if permissions are granted to the Dhaakad actress, she will fly out of the country for her work-related commitments. He told the daily, "The matter is listed tomorrow before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court and the Court shall interalia hear the matter of renewal of passport of my client. Once the permissions are granted my client will fly out of the country to fulfill her professional commitments''.

While the actress had appealed to the Bombay High Court in the matter, she had last week also expressed her excitement to head for the shoot in Budapest. She had also shared a still from her actioner to express her excitement about getting back to work on sets of Dhaakad. Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal already has reached Budapest for the shooting schedule. The film will star Kangana as Agent Agni, who will be seen taking on Arjun, the antagonist. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

