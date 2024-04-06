Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Karisma Kapoor's reaction to her singing Sona Kitna Sona Hai in Crew; says THIS

Kareena Kapoor Khan created a stir on Instagram today with her Ask Me Anything session. The actress answered several fan questions regarding her latest film, Crew, shared an unseen picture with the cast, and also opened up about being a Diljit girl forever.

Crew's music is creating waves all over the nation, but the recreation of the hit song Sona Kitna Sona Hai, originally featuring Karisma Kapoor, has created a fan base of its own. A fan asked Kareena about Lolo's (Karisma Kapoor) reaction to her singing Sona Kitna Sona Hai, and the actress said that she loved it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Karisma Kapoor's reaction to her singing Sona Kitna Sona Hai

A fan asked Kareena Kapoor Khan during her AMA session about Lolo's (Karisma Kapoor) reaction after seeing her sing Sona Kitna Sona Hai. Answering the question, Kareena wrote, "Lolo has loved it... (three red heart emojis) she watched the film 3 times," she wrote followed by a woman tipping hand emoji and laughter emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan compares Taimur and Jeh with her favorite cartoon characters Tom & Jerry

During the AMA session, a fan asked Kareena about her favorite cartoon character from childhood. In an endearing response, she shared a photo of Tom and Jerry, comparing them to her kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Along with the pic, she wrote, "Like, You Know, Tim and Jeh," followed by two laughter emojis and a smiling face with hearts emoji.

About Crew

Crew is set against the backdrop of the airline industry and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in key roles, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Backed by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

After Crew, Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie Singham Again, which is also the third part of the Singham franchise and stars Ajay Devgn in the title role. Apart from Ajay and Kareena, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, fans are also demanding a sequel to Crew with Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti in the lead.