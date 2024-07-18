Tabu in white printed maxi dress with jacket is casual style done right ; Take notes

Maxi dresses have taken Bollywood by storm, becoming one of the most comfortable and versatile pieces in any fashion-forward wardrobe. These long-flowing dresses are perfect for any occasion, making them a staple year-round as well. Whether you are planning a picnic or attending a wedding by the beach, the elongated drama of a maxi dress will ensure you stand out as a best-dressed guest. Even Bollywood actress Tabu agrees with us.

Tabu has been spotted wearing maxi dresses on numerous occasions and her latest pictures make a strong case for investing in these versatile pieces. Let's take a closer look at it.

Tabu in a maxi dress

Tabu, known for her impeccable style, wore a white colored strappy maxi dress from the brand Injiri. The dress showcased delightful prints featuring trees, leaves, and flowers in shades of orange, pink, and green, adding a vibrant touch.

To complement the outfit, Tabu opted to layer it with a taupe-colored jacket. This jacket, with its rolled sleeves and practical pockets, not only gave a urbane touch but also provided a stylish contrast to the floral prints on her dress.

A maxi dress like this is perfect for a casual day out, whether you are meeting friends for coffee or running errands. It is also a good pick for beach outings to keep you comfortable and cool, its vibrant prints add a fun and summery touch.

Tabu’s accessories and glam

The Cheeni Kum actress skipped all accessories with her outfit leaving the complete focus on the dress and jacket. But if you aim to style a maxi dress, you can pick delicate earrings or bracelets.

In terms of make-up, the actress opted for nude lipstick, soft smokey eyes, feathered brows, softly blushed cheeks, and hair styled open to maintain a chic vibe.

A maxi dress such as the one donned by Tabu, can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Embrace this versatile piece and create stunning looks for any occasion, just as Tabu did with her chic and minimalist approach.

