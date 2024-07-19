Kriti Sanon is known for her fashion-forward choices, always striking a balance between chic and comfortable. Her recent airport appearance perfectly exemplified this. Dressed in a stunning black-and-white dress, Kriti looked effortlessly glamorous.

The dress, featuring a bold geometric pattern, complemented her beautifully. Completing the look with a radiant smile and her signature morning glow, Sanon left a lasting impression on onlookers with her timeless style.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Kriti Sanon’s latest black-and-white airport ensemble. It’s time for some airport-ready fashion motivation!

Kriti Sanon’s effortlessly stylish airport ensemble:

Kriti Sanon was spotted in yet another comfortably cool airport look—it's as if she has officially made fashion finesse her aesthetic when it comes to her airport appearances. She was wearing a black-and-white mini-dress, which had a rather relaxed and flowy fit, absolutely perfect for traveling.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress looked gorgeous in this semi-formal outfit that screamed elegance and allure. This unexpectedly affordable dress, known as the 'Double Trouble Dress', was created by the brilliant fashion mavens at No Boundaries and came with a price tag of Rs. 5,500.

The stylish dark black and white mini dress featured a spectacularly alluring V-shaped neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her look. The full sleeves of the dress had bell-shaped ruffled edges, adding a unique twist to its overall charm. The mini dress helped flaunt the diva’s enviable figure, and we totally adored the Luka Chuppi actress’ classy choice.

The geometric black design literally glowed against the white base, adding to the travel-friendly look. The Mimi actress completed her ensemble with matching black boots, adding an edgy and dark twist to the effortlessly chic look.

However, we think that this statement Bohemian piece seems like a versatile and lightweight pick which can be styled up or down for every occasion—be it at the airport, a casual outing with friends, or a coffee date with your bae.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories game, Sanon kept things minimalistic by opting for a bold no-accessory look, except for a delicate gold pendant. This kept all the attention focused on her classy head-to-toe black-and-white ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that this bold approach really paid off—it allowed the stunning dress to shimmer and shine on its own, and we totally love that.

Meanwhile, Kriti styled her hair into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting that gave her ensemble a touch of glamour. Flicks on both sides of her face framed her gorgeous face perfectly, and we’re obsessed with the effortlessly stylish and manageable hairstyle that she opted for.

Last but not least, even Kriti’s makeup was totally on fleek. She opted for a subtle makeup look for this one, with a radiant base and highlighted cheeks. She also went with a pretty pink lip gloss and a touch of blush to complete the whole look with a dash of color. This makeup look accentuated her natural beauty and allowed her heart-warming smile to glow.

So, what do you think of Kriti Sanon’s airport attire? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away!

