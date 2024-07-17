The monsoon season is often associated with dullness, darkness, stickiness, and, of course, a lot of rain. This is perhaps why most fashion icons stick to basic picks for their everyday outings.

However, it looks like Kriti Sanon has had enough of those boring ensembles. After all, she wore a stylish, easy-breezy pastel ethnic ensemble that was just all things gorgeous.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and take some major monsoon-ready fashion inspiration from the Do Patti actress’ recent look? Let’s get decoding!

Kriti Sanon’s elegant ethnic ensemble:

Kriti Sanon has always been a supremely versatile Bollywood fashion icon. From classy evening gowns for red carpets to elegant sarees and lehengas for weddings, and even simplistic suits for everyday outings, she has nailed it all. The Crew actress proved the same last evening in a pretty pastel pink ethnic dress.

Kriti’s latest look featured a stylish and simply vibrant pastel pink kurta set, which was an undeniably welcome change from monsoon’s boring style statements. Elegantly crafted with chanderi material, this outfit, also known as the Shabab set, literally made us swoon.

The pretty pick was made by the fashion mavens at Label NoBo, and it also came with an affordable price tag of Rs. 12,000. It featured a full-sleeve and long kurta with an intricately embroidered neckline that elevated the look. The classy potion also had a comfortably oversized silhouette with wide bell-like sleeves.

This classy outfit was further paired with high-waisted and matching pajamas with a comfortably stylish wide-legged silhouette that looked just fabulous. Even the elegant white scalloped embroidery at the edges was just great. She also added a matching organza dupatta with embroidery all along its edges to complete the look.

Even the Dilwale actress’ matching flat peach fuzz criss-cross slides from Dizzy Goblet, worth Rs 8,858, were a good choice. They added a well-harmonized appeal to her look.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories game, Sanon kept things minimalistic with pretty stud earrings, a matching ring, and a chic bracelet. The simple picks added some charm and bling to her look, but they also kept all the attention focused on her floral-embroidered ethnic ensemble.

However, even she couldn’t resist adding to the elegance with a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting that perfectly framed her face.

Last but not least, she opted for a subtle makeup look for this one, with a dewy base and blushed cheeks. She also added a pretty pink lip gloss to complete the whole look with a dash of sheen and color. This makeup look accentuated her natural beauty. We loved the cool choices.

So, what do you think of Kriti Sanon’s ethnic attire? Please leave a comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

