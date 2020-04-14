Karim Morani tests positive for Coronavirus again despite showing no symptoms; Family worried about his health

Karim Morani who is currently hospitalized has tested positive for Coronavirus again despite showing no symptoms. His daughters, Shaza and Zoa have been discharged a few days back after testing negative for COVID-19.

A few days back, it was reported that Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested positive for Coronavirus. Before that, his daughters Shaza and Zoa also tested positive for COVID-19 but were discharged later on after receiving treatment and testing negative for the same. However, their father was still quarantined and receiving treatment at the Nanavati Hospital situated in Mumbai. The Chennai Express producer’s brother Mohomed Morani confirmed this piece of news in front of the media a few days back.

If the latest media reports are to be believed, Karim has tested positive for Coronavirus once again despite showing no such symptoms. His close family source states that he was being hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment for the same. As revealed by them, he has tested positive in the very first test among the two tests which are conducted while under treatment. As per the same source, Karim’s family members are extremely worried about his health.

This is because the filmmaker happens to be a heart patient and is above 60 years old. The source also mentions that he has undergone a bypass surgery and survived two heart attacks. For the unversed, Shaza was the first individual from their family to have tested positive for Coronavirus. This was followed by her sister Zoa who also tested positive for the same. The latter has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative just a few days back. As for Karim Morani, further details are awaited regarding his health status.

