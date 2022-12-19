Kesariya to Jab Saiyaan: 25 best Hindi songs of 2022 that ruled the charts and our hearts

Bollywood and music have always been entangled with each other, just like two lovers who thrive together. 2022 had several releases and so, without a doubt, there were also some remarkable songs. From romantic melodies like Kesariya from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Bhrahmastra to energetic dance numbers like Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, this year, we had it all. Speaking of which, as the year slowly comes to an end, let us look at the best Hindi songs of 2022.

25 best Bollywood songs of 2022 Kesariya - Brahmastra Even before we saw the much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, we were hooked on the two lines of Kesariya that the makers released. Later, as the full song crooned by the brilliant Arijit Singh came out, it was an instant chartbuster.

Rasiya Reprise – Brahmastra The second spot on our list also goes to a song from Brahmastra. Although the full song was released quite later, people loved Pritam’s melodious composition.

Gehraiyaan (Title Track) The entire album of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan is a mood changer! The title track by Lothika, OAFF, Ankur Tewari, and Savera, is an absolute banger.

Doobey – Gehraiyaan True to its name, this song crooned by Lothika had us happily drowning in its tune and her unique voice texture. Deepika and Siddhant’s fiery chemistry was palpable on the screens.

Manike Mage Hithe – Thank God Sri Lankan singer-songwriter Yohani’s rendition of Manike was everywhere on social media after it became viral. Its new avatar in Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi’s Thank God ruled the charts as well.

RangiSari – JugJugg Jeeyo Kavita Seth and Kansihk Seth’s voices perfectly blend together for the earthy yet sensual vibes in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s RangiSari in JugJugg Jeeyo. The hook steps of the song trended on social media as well.

The Punjaabban Song – JugJugg Jeeyo The Punjaabban Song from JugJugg Jeeyo took Instagram by storm! From fan-made reels to celebrities joining on in the bandwagon to do the Nach Punjaabban step, we saw it all.

Yeh Ek Zindagi – Monica, O My Darling Released just a few weeks back, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte’s thriller Monica, O My Darling had most elements that make a hit film from the ‘70s. Speaking of which, the music, especially Yeh Ek Zindagi was a gift we all needed and embraced wholeheartedly.

Meri Jaan - Gangubai Kathiawadi Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and crooned by Neeti Mohan, Gangubai Kathiawadi's Meri Jaan is at once naughty, groovy, and passionate yet with a hint of innocence. Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari's flirting in the song lit up the screens.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Kartik Aaryan's swag and dance moves, along with Tanishk Bagchi's recreation of the original 2007 song starring Akshay Kumar, did full justice to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

Naacho Naacho - RRR Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj's Hindi rendition of Naacho Naacho had everyone thumping their feet to the energetic beats of the song from Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR.

La Ilaaj - Darlings Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings also features on this list because of the soulful song La Ilaaj. Lyrics are by the veteran Gulzar, while the song is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and sung by Arijit Singh.

Deva Deva - Brahmastra Arijit Singh's Deva Deva is yet another song from Brahmastra that features on our list.

Dholida - Gangubai Kathiawadi Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered another Garba chartbuster with Dholida. Alia Bhatt was flawless in this song!

Aafat - Liger Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Aafat became instantly viral on Instagram.

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 - Govinda Naam Mera Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, this banger is crooned by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani left the dance floor on fire in the recently released song from Govinda Naam Mera.

Tur Kalleyaan - Laal Singh Chaddha The essence of this song from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha lies in the beautiful lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals are by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi.

Ji Huzoor - Shamshera Although Ranbir Kapoor's film did not do too well at the box office, it did have a chartbuster song Ji Huzzor crooned by Aditya Narayan.

Thumkeshwari - Bhediya Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Thumkeshwari is another song that became an instant hit. Apart from Sachin and Jigar's catchy composition, and the lead actors' chemistry, Shraddha Kapoor's cameo also pleased the audience.

Kahani - Laal Singh Chaddha Simple, yet effective, Kahani from Laal Singh Chaddha is a sweet melody that left fans smiling.

Jehda Nasha - An Action Hero Jehda Nasha from Ayushmann Khurrana's movie An Action Hero definitely passes the vibe check! It has been sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani, and Harjot Kaur, and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Lyrics are by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal.

Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Another love song by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin, is from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Composed by Pritam, the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Jab Saiyaan - Gangubai Kathiawadi Shreya Ghoshal's brilliance swayed everyone off of their feet when Jab Saiyaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi was first released. The beautiful lyrics are penned by A M Turaz.

Ami Je Tomar - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 An all-time favourite among listeners ever since 2007, the new version of this song, crooned by none other than Arijit Singh was also loved by the audience.

Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi - Laal Singh Chaddha Amitabh Bhattacharya's words express the pain and longing for unrequited love in Laal Singh Chaddha's Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi and it's everything you need on a lonely night.

Which are your top songs of the year?

