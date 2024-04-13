Kiara Advani 'can't wait to watch' Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth; calls film's trailer 'outstanding'

Rajkummar Rao is all set to give his first film of 2024 to his ardent fans. In his upcoming biographical film Srikanth, the actor plays the role of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist. A couple of days ago, the trailer of the film was dropped. While the audience was in awe to see him ace his character, many Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani were impressed by the trailer. Read on to know what she penned about it.

Kiara Advani can’t wait to watch Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently watched the trailer of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie Srikanth. She was so impressed by it, that the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress took to her Instagram stories and heaped praise on it. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “Outstanding. Can’t wait to watch the film” tagging Raj and director Tushar Hiranandani.

Take a look:

Patralekhaa praises husband Rajkummar Rao for Srikanth trailer

Rajkummar Rao not only received the love of his fans, but his wife, actress Patralekhaa also showered him with praise. However, she also revealed in her post that she was scared for the actor while he was shooting for the film.

Her IG poste reads, “Rajjjjjjj, what an amazing trailer. I am so stoked for you and this amazing character that you played. I just want to scribble a couple of words about your journey with this character. It all started with you going to the blind school, the very next week you came home with almost a cracked rib as you were praticing blind cricket so you thought may well shut the eyes n play.I dint realise that this wasn’t the scary part . The scary part began after a few days of your shoot when I saw your shoulder dropping your posture began to change. I kept yelling that you don’t have to do this.At some point I thought you were going to go blind with not letting your eyes rest.”

She added, “But I see you Rajuuuu, you are just the best at what you do. You devout your body & soul to the character. I consider myself lucky to be a part of your madness & super proud of you husband. But kabhi kabhi meri bhi sun liya karna yaar.”

Take a look:

Srikanth is set to release theatrically on May 10, 2024.

