Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is the talk of the town. Finally, in the presence of their family and several popular guests, the couple tied the knot on June 12, followed by a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also attended the pre-wedding festivities and reception of the star-studded event. The singer recently shared a fun video with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Rahul Vaidya rock the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Singer Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video featuring him and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh singing together. In the video, Ranveer delighted everyone by singing along with Rahul, who also performed with the legendary singer Udit Narayan.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “When Ranveer BABA sang the sindhi anthem & set the mood. And Akash Ambani bhai is the sweetest host and human being aapne meri shaadi ke baad haldi lagai. Along with the dearest & most lovely @parthivgohil9 bhai. And Sharing Stage with the living legend Udit ji was such an honour.”

The Bollywood actor was spotted in an orange kurta and yellow trousers, while the singer wore a red three-piece suit.

As soon as Rahul Vaidya uploaded the video on social media, his supporting wife, Disha Parmar commented, “STAR.” Fans flooded the comment section praising the duo's performance and expressing their joy over seeing their favorites together.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, “Superb Performance ...You set an inspiration for the youth.” Another fan commented, “My 2 favourites in one frame.”

Other television celebrities attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities. Alongside Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, and Palak Tiwari were also present at the pre-wedding celebrations.

About Rahul Vaidya’s career

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya has showcased his talent in various reality shows including Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more.

Over the years, he has contributed vocals to numerous hit songs, steadily solidifying his place in the music industry. Currently, he is entertaining audiences as a contestant on the comedy and cooking show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Jackie Shroff says 'tereko manta hu bhidu' to daughter Krishna as she performs wild stunts - Watch