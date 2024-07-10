Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is the talk of the town. Among many popular celebrities from the television industry, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were also on the guest lists.

The couple took part in the pre-wedding festivities, looking glam. Now, their recent post garnered attention as they posed with none other than the Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose with Ranveer Singh

On July 10, Rahul Vaidya took to his official social media handle to upload the picture with Ranveer Singh. The Bollywood actor posing in an orange kurta and yellow trousers flaunted the brightest smile as he stood between the couple.

Vaidya also praised the actor and called him a special man. His caption reads, “BABA the special man aapne shaam ko 4 nahi 40 chaand lagaye hain .. har party har mehfil ki raunak aur sabki jaan RANVEER BABA.”

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s post here:

Fans of the couple were excited to see the picture and showered their love on the couple in the comment section. A few also complimented how beautiful and glamorous they looked.

While they took part in the pre-wedding celebrations, Rahul Vaidya also performed at the grand event. In the caption, he expressed his excitement and penned a message for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He wrote, “It was so amazing to perform at the haldi of Anant bhai & Radhika. Wish them infinite time of love and happiness together.”

On the day of the haldi, the singer took to social media and shared with his fans how excited he was to perform at one of the grandest events. His ever-supporting wife, Disha Parmar also uploaded a video on their way to the event and expressed that she is proud of her husband.

Other television celebrities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities. Apart from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Shehnaaz Gil, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, and Palak Tiwari were also part of the pre-wedding festivities.

For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on July 12, and the festivities will conclude with a lavish reception on July 14.

