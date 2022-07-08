Koffee With Karan 7: Bye Bye boyfriend-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt says she shook hands with Ranbir before wedding

Karan Johar's most popular chat show Koffee With Karan has upgraded with its new season and began with a bang. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became the first guests to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan season 7. The duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives. They also played a fun game during the show wherein host Karan Johar gave them 30 seconds each to talk about the given topic and Alia Bhatt was asked to talk about her marriage. And, the mom-to-be revealed some sweet details about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor that happened in April this year.

Alia said, "The day of marriage was extremely simple. I wanted it no other way. What I wanted was to stay in my house and get married in my house and I did exactly that. Just before we went, I went down to get ready, Ranbir and I had lunch together and we shook hands and said 'Bye bye boyfriend and girlfriend' because we longer be boyfriend and girlfriend. When the pheras began, it was extremely special, looking at all my families and friends' happy faces and the icing on the cake was the extremely beautiful pictures."

To note, after a few years of dating, Ranbir and Alia took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 this year in the presence of close friends and family members. Now, the couple is expecting their first child together. Talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. This would mark their first collaboration together. The flick is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

