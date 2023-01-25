Malaika Arora, Arjun, Janhvi and others arrive at Varun-Natasha’s residence to celebrate their anniversary

Varun Dhawan, the popular Bollywood actor is going through a great phase in her personal life. The Bhediya star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and renowned designer Natasha Dalal in 2021. Varun Dhawan and his wife have been setting major couple goals often with their lovely public appearances and adorable PDA. The crowd-puller and his wife celebrated two years of togetherness on January 24, Tuesday. The couple celebrated their togetherness in an intimate anniversary bash held at their residence. Janhvi, Sara, Arjun-Malaika and others attend Varun and Natasha's anniversary bash

The intimate wedding anniversary bash hosted by Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their residence was attended by some of their close friends and colleagues from the industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and many others. In the videos that are going viral on social media platforms, Janhvi, Sara, and others are seen arriving at Varun's residence in style, while the actor welcomed them. Check out the PICS below:

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked pretty in a pink and blue printed sharara set. The actress completed her look with traditional jhumkas, bangles, minimal make-up, and a free hairdo. Notably, Sara is seen with an injury on her nose in the videos, as she walked towards her Hero No.1 Varun Dhawan, who had personally come to welcome her. Check out Sara Ali Khan's picture below:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, the popular Bollywood couple twinned in black as they arrived at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's residence to grace their anniversary bash. Malaika looked stylish in a turtle-neck bodycon dress, which she paired with heeled boots, a statement handbag, and a messy bun. Arjun, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black hooded sweatshirt, which he teamed up with a matching t-shirt, trousers, and tinted glasses. Check out Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's PICS:

Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar others attend the bash Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's anniversary bash was attended by many other prominent faces of the industry, including the senior actor Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, and many others. Anil was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kapoor, and the couple followed the party dress code and opted for black outfits. KJo, on the other hand, looked stylish in his signature style. Check out the PICS below:

ALSO READ: Pathaan screening: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham twin in black; Deepika looks goofy in these inside PICS