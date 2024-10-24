Virat Kohli reveals being in tears while talking to Anushka Sharma after hitting century; shares he will pass THIS learning to daughter Vamika: 'Iske liye ro raha tha do saal se...'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, have consistently set couple goals. Recently, Virat shared a touching moment when he was moved to tears while speaking to the actress after scoring a century in the Asia Cup. He also mentioned a valuable lesson he’s learned from sports that he hopes to pass down to their daughter, Vamika.

In a conversation with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Virat Kohli opened up about his emotional response to scoring a century during the 2022 Asia Cup against Afghanistan. This milestone marked his first-ever century in the T20 format, breaking a long stretch without reaching a ton in international cricket.

Virat expressed his surprise, admitting that he had least expected to achieve this remarkable feat at that moment. He shared that as he approached 94, the thought crossed his mind that he could actually hit the elusive hundred. A six followed, and suddenly, the milestone was his.

In that brief instant, the cricketer found himself laughing, realizing that he had been yearning for this for two years, only to have it all culminate in just a few fleeting seconds. He said, “But the moment I got there, I laughed so hard. Iske liye ro raha tha do saal se.” It was a moment of release, as if the weight of the long wait had dissolved in an instant of joy and disbelief.

Kohli described the fleeting nature of his century, acknowledging how quickly the moment passed. The achievement, while significant, was brief, and life moved on, with a new day dawning.

He realized that the moment couldn't be paused or held onto forever. What struck him most was the humor in how fast it all ended, despite the long wait. When he shared the experience with Anushka Sharma, the emotions hit him, and Virat Kohli found himself in tears, overwhelmed by the journey leading up to that point. He said, “When I spoke to Anushka, I was in tears,” he added.

When asked about a life lesson from sports that he'd pass on to his daughter Vamika, he emphasized the importance of intent. He explained that as long as one works hard with the right intentions, everything else falls into place. For him, intent is the foundation of success in any field.

Whether it's training, rest, recovery, or how one interacts with others, it's about putting in consistent effort and staying dedicated every day. This mindset, according to Virat Kohli, ensures that hard work and the right attitude will guide anyone through life's challenges.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has been on a break from the film industry since her last appearance in Zero, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she is set to make a much-anticipated return with Chakda Xpress, an upcoming biopic that tells the inspiring story of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project promises to be a significant one, marking her comeback to the silver screen.

