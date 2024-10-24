Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have built reputation over years through ‘hard-earned success’ says Vasan Bala: 'Viraasat mein nahi mili hai'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar have secured a unique spot in the hearts of audiences, building their careers through dedication over the years. Director Vasan Bala recently reflected on their journeys, emphasizing that their success is the result of consistent hard work. He specifically highlighted that Karan Johar’s prominence wasn’t passed down to him, but rather earned through his own achievements in the industry.

During an interaction with VOA India, Vasan Bala underscored Karan Johar’s accomplishments, pointing out that his stature in the industry wasn't handed to him. Instead, he built his legacy by delivering some of Indian cinema’s most successful films.

He remarked that the significant effort and investment behind creating a film reflects not just the star’s, but also the producer’s hard-earned reputation. Karan, he noted, didn’t simply inherit his prominence; he carved his path by producing major blockbusters and earning his position.

“Karan ko viraasat mein nahi mili hai (Karan did not get this in his inheritance); he has made the biggest blockbusters and earned this position for himself,” he said. He also discussed Alia Bhatt, praising her for demonstrating remarkable versatility across various roles and delivering numerous box office hits. Vasan noted that her success is the result of a decade of dedication.

The director emphasized that box office performance holds significance, as filmmaking is an expensive endeavor. He added, “Both Karan and Alia have built their reputations through hard-earned success.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the real-life persona of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star, Bala described Alia as deeply intuitive. He highlighted that ‘wise’ is the word he would associate with her, emphasizing that she doesn’t approach her roles with a calculated mindset. Instead, she acts naturally, without overthinking her decisions, even in leading roles.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is fully engaged in her upcoming project Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and featuring Sharvari. This film marks the seventh entry in the YRF Spy Universe and is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

Additionally, she has Love & War in the works, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt says Riddhima is ahead of Ranbir Kapoor in dropping ‘gossip bombs’; calls her ‘most entertaining bua’ to Raha