Amitabh Bachchan was made to play mute character in Sunil Dutt’s film as he ‘hated’ former's voice, reveals Sheeba: ‘Kaisi si awaaz hai iske, gunjti hui’

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has dominated the industry for decades, captivating audiences not only with his stellar performances but also with his distinct baritone voice. Interestingly, actor Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir recently shared a surprising anecdote about the late Sunil Dutt, who initially wasn’t fond of Big B's now-iconic voice. She revealed that he cast him in a mute role for his film because of this. She also recalled her father-in-law's thoughts, expressing how they found his booming voice unusual at the time.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, qctor Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir recounted an interesting story involving the late Sunil Dutt and his early impression of Amitabh Bachchan’s now-famous deep voice. She revealed that Dutt wasn't particularly fond of his baritone and, as a result, gave him a mute role in the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also shared a story about her father-in-law's experience with Amitabh Bachchan and recalled him saying, “Ek hero aata tha humare ghar mein aur aake mere pairon mein baithta tha. Humko lagta tha kaisi se awaaz hai iske, gunjti hui (There was a hero who would visit our house and sit at my feet. I always found his voice unusual, as it resonated in a booming manner)."

She further mentioned that Sunil Dutt had expressed his dislike for the actor's voice, comparing it to that of a radio jockey. “Dutt sahab (Sunil Dutt) told me, ‘We hated his voice’,” she said. Consequently, Amitabh Bachchan was cast in a mute role in Dutt's film.

She added that ironically, the same baritone voice that is now iconic was not appreciated at the time, and many failed to recognize that it would eventually become more prominent than the actor himself.

Earlier, Big B sought legal action in the Delhi High Court to safeguard his unique voice from unauthorized use. The actor initiated a lawsuit aimed at protecting his name, voice, and image from being exploited without his consent for promotional purposes. The court subsequently issued an interim injunction, prohibiting any infringement on his publicity rights as a star.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan, who initially rose to prominence as the 'angry young man' in the 1970s, has established an enduring legacy through his memorable performances. His latest projects include roles in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan. He is currently hosting the sixteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

