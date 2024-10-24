7 Netflix Film characters so good that they deserve a separate film on them

A film's plot is always focused on the journey of its lead characters, but sometimes, a side character steals the attention. Although they are meant to enhance the storyline, they are so good and exciting that we want to know more about their backstories, Individual life, and potential future. Bollywood films have given us several such characters in the past that left audiences so curious about them that a separate film should be made over their journey.

From the unconventional thinking of Dr. Jehangir from Dear Zindagi to the relatable Aditi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, their charm, uniqueness, and goodness deserve more screen space than they got. Here, we have listed six such Netflix film characters that intrigued us with their untold stories.

Top 6 Netflix film characters that deserve a separate film on them

1. Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do

There is a general perception of what a man from a wealthy family can be like. But Kabir Mehra, played by Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne, shows he is more than a rich heir. Despite his limited screen presence, he is the film's heart as he tries to find his identity through his complex family dynamics.

He is passionate about flying aircraft but is forced to join and work in his family business. Also, when he is expected to marry a rich heiress but falls in love with a dancer, Farah, he again finds himself in a fix. Kabir's internal struggles and candid thoughts give us some iconic moments in the film. So, we would have loved to see a film that showcases his life journey post the cruise trip in the film.

2. Aditi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Everyone wants a girl best friend like Aditi, portrayed by Kalki Koechlin in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and why not? She is the ideal mix of sass, strong-headedness, vulnerability, and confidence. Her journey from a rebel, love-struck girl in college to a confident woman in her 30s is highly relatable.

She is an ideal friend and lover in the plot, but it feels incomplete. A film based on Aditi's post-marriage life with Tarun would be interesting, showing how she settles into her new life and balances her personality. Her independent, loving, yet sassy character would offer an exciting watch for two hours.

3 Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid was focused on Sid's life, personal turmoil, and goals, and we couldn't learn much about Aisha Banerjee. The character played by Konkona Sen Sharma is highly relatable to many girls and has a mix of simplicity, elegance, and maturity.

She is a modern woman with dreams central to her life, and we see that she has ventured into her writing career. So, a film that explores her journey further in the writing world as she maintains her uniqueness in her creative pursuit would be a more authentic and inspiring film plot.

4. Rohit from Kal Ho Naa Ho

When Naina fell in love with Aman, we all felt bad for Rohit, who went on to love somebody after denying it for so long. The role played by Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most fun and charming characters in Hindi films. He is playful, attractive, vulnerable, and love-struck, yet remains underrated in the film.

Although he does get married to his love and best friend, Naina, we want to know if he managed to balance his married life knowing she loves Aman. A standalone film on Rohit can explore his personality and journey to happiness with Naina more.

5. Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)

This list would have been incomplete without mentioning 'poo' or Pooja, played by Kareena Kapoor. It's challenging to stand out in a film with five other megastars with more to contribute to the plot. But Pooja remains iconic. Her sass, style, flirtatious nature, confidence, and fun personality haven't been matched by any other female character.

Apart from her role in helping her sister and brother-in-law reconcile with their family, we didn't see much about her journey. It would be iconic to have a separate film on 'Poo' with her vivaciousness and fashion taking center stage, where we get to see more of her emotional side that will complete her journey.

6. Dr. Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi

It's not easy to make someone slide out of their darkness to see the light of brightness in life. But Shah Rukh Khan's role as Dr. Jehangir Khan in Dear Zindagi did that effortlessly. Dr. Jug is an unconventional therapist who helps Kaira overcome insomnia and gives her a new perspective on life.

Similarly, he leaves us with many lessons to think about in our lives. However, his role is limited to his sessions with Kaira and her healing. A film based on his journey in life and what led to his unconventional, understanding, and positive attitude in life would be ideal. More of his journey as a therapist healing others, dealing with his issues, and showcasing his turmoil would be a unique watch.

Despite their limited screen time, these characters made us love them for who they are. Consequently, standalone films exploring their journeys further with their personality in the center will make an exciting watch. They showcase how interesting characters, even while being a side part of the journey, can create a separate impact on the audiences.