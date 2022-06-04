Nikamma actress Shirley Setia shares PIC with KK, pens emotional note: Mujhse ye likha nahi jaa raha tha

Nikamma actress and singer Shirley Setia has shared a priceless picture with singer KK, days after his untimely and tragic demise. Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was popularly known as KK, left the entire country in shock and grief, as the news of his passing away surfaced on the internet. Soon, thousands of fans, musicians, actors and other celebs took to their respective social media spaces to express their sadness and bid farewell o the legendary singer. And now, a few hours back, Shirley shared a throwback photo with him and penned an emotional note too.

Shirley Setia remembers KK

In the throwback picture shared by Shirley, both KK and she can be seen standing next to each-other, as they smiled at the cameras for the photo. Sharing this photo, Shirley wrote an emotional note remembering him, as she expressed that she just could not bring herself to write it. “Mujhse ye likha nahi jaa raha tha.. (crying face emoji) My favourite then, my favourite now, my favourite forever.”

She further wrote that she has looked up to KK all her life in various aspects, be it the emotions in his music, or his humble nature. “Met you 3 times and every time I could not gather the courage to speak much with you.. yet you humbly heard me, and always wished me well. KK sir, words will not express how much you and your music has inspired me.. This loss feels personal. Mujhe toh abh bhi believe nahi ho raha hai…(broken heart emoji)” she wrote.

Shirley ended her note with a line from KK’s song Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, “Kyunki tu dhadkan… main dil.. (sad face emoji) (folded hands emoji) RIP KK sir..Om Shanti..”

Take a look:

KK dies at 53

KK passed away on May 31st after he performed at a live concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. He went to the hotel from the concert as he started feeling unwell. When he reached his hotel, his health deteriorated and he was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital, where he was pronounced “dead on arrival”. The initial post-mortem report says that the singer died of a cardiac arrest. A senior official also told PTI that he had prolonged heart issues.

KK was laid to rest on June 2nd in Mumbai in the presence of his family, loved ones and colleagues from the music industry. He is survived by his wife Jyothy and children Nakul and Tamara.

