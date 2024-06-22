6 celebs and their obsession with Birkin bags served effortless looks and screamed luxury

If there is something that most Bollywood celebrities do not shy away from splurging on, it is luxurious accessories. Out of everything else, one high-fashion accessory that stands out is a chic luxury bag.

Some of the most valuable designer handbags owned by many Bollywood celebs are Hermes Berkin bags. These beautiful babies have accompanied the B-town ladies everywhere they go. This stylish, luxe bag has been Jahnvi Kapoor’s go-to arm candy for her airport looks and has also been Shilpa Shetty’s errand-running companion. So, let’s dive in and check out how this piece of luxury made heads turn.

6 times celebs and their love for Birkin bags were totally justified:

Janhvi Kapoor rocks a co-ord set with her

Known not only for her diverse roles on the silver screen, Janhvi Kapoor is sought-after even for her stylish looks. Recently, the actress was spotted strutting on the Mumbai airport clad in a white co-ord sweatshirt and track set. While the actress aimed for a casual look, she effortlessly looked trendy in this ensemble.

This white sweatshirt co-ord set from the shelves of a brand called The Laundry Room was comfy and stylish. The diva’s oversized sweatshirt featured a screen print graphic design with the words ’Coors Light’ in the center. It comes with a heavy price tag of INR 10,299.

Keeping it relaxed, Jahnvi styled her look with a pair of brown suede loafers. She kept her makeup dewy with a dash of pink on her cheeks and lips, lending a girl-next-door vibe.

But what grabbed our attention was the classic arm candy this stylish diva carried. Her coveted Hermes Birkin bag added a touch of luxe to her rather simple look. This Birkin 25 Craie Togo Gold Plated Z Stamp bag in beige comes with a hefty price tag of INR ₹21,19,700 (USD 25,364).

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja oozed boss babe vibes in a pantsuit and a classic black Birkin bag

One of the OG fashionistas of B-town, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, was spotted exuding boss-girl vibes. Off late, keeping herself shielded from too much attention, we often spot this Khoobsurat actress dropping exquisite pictures on her social media handles. However, not so long ago, she was seen taking her formal fashion game to the airport.

Rocking an earthy brown oversized blazer ensemble, Sonam took airport fashion up by a notch. With a simple round-neck black t-shirt, she styled her look with a pair of matching brown straight-fit trousers.

To complete her high-fashion ensemble, Mrs. Ahuja opted for a couple of dainty gold chains around her neck and a pair of black sunglasses.

Sonam was seen keeping her look ultra-stylish with a Hermès Birkin 30 Black Veau Epsom Leather Gold Plated Hardware 2017 A. This luxury piece of accessory rounded her look and complemented her outfit in the best way possible. Priced at a whopping INR 16,95,600 (USD 20,290), this bad certainly has us in a chokehold.

This Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress rounded her airport style with stylish black shoes and called it a day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and luxury fashion go hand-in-hand; Bebo proves it again

Recently captured at Mumbai airport, Bebo exuded elegance as she jetted off effortlessly, showcasing her signature style. Kareena Kapoor Khan aces at her airport fashion game and makes sure to set a benchmark each time.

This time around, she opted for a white simple round-neck tank top, which she accentuated with dark wide-leg denim. These flared jeans oozed casual and comfy vibes as the Jab We Met star topped them off with an off-duty oversized beige trench coat.

Radiating her charismatic persona, Bebo styled her look with a pair of white sneakers and stylish black sunglasses. She was seen carrying the stylish Nata Epsom Birkin Sellier 25 Palladium Hardware, 2022. Priced at a whopping INR (USD 32,600), Mrs. Pataudi taught us how to put together a high-end luxury fit with so much ease.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra exudes fashion finesse in a streetwear ensemble and her dear Birkin bag

The Dhadkan diva was recently spotted out and about with her darling kiddos running errands and spending the day at leisure. Often seen flaunting her slender stature in snug-fit attires, Shilpa Shetty Kundra surprised us with an oversized and street-style fit.

The Hungama 2 actress wore the classic blue and white combination. With a basic white t-shirt, she paired dark blue high-waisted baggy jeans with white embroidered detailing. She layered the look with a white full-sleeve cropped shirt that she knotted in the front to make a fashion statement.

Letting her tresses down, the stylish diva was seen wearing beige strappy heels, along with black, dark-tinted, gold-framed sunglasses. In addition to her fashion-forward ensemble, Shilpa accessorized her look with the iconic Hermès Birkin 35 Togo Etoupe handbag featuring exquisite gold hardware, adding an extra touch of elegance to her look.

This luxurious handbag is valued at approximately INR 24,67,439 (USD 29,527). The versatile black with golden touches makes it the perfect complement to the diva’s contemporary attire.

Nora Fatehi vs. Malaika Arora, who rocked the tan Birkin bag better?

Rocking a similar color Birkin bag, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora made sure that even their minimal-looking outfit was instantly elevated. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Nora was recently spotted giving us all sorts of edgy vibes. She wore a snug-fit bodycon dress that featured a high, round neck and full sleeves.

Nora kept her look ultra-chic with a pair of oversized sunglasses and clean girl makeup with pink lips. She carried the Hermès Birkin 30 Gold Togo Gold Hardware bag on her arm, which heightened her look flawlessly. This luxury bag comes with a hefty price tag of INR 27,99,437 (USD 33,500).

Meanwhile, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was spotted in a trendy cap-sleeved knotted crop collar shirt and matching skirt set. Looking drop-dead gorgeous, Malaika styled her look with brown tinted sunglasses and a golden frame that added to her glam factor. She paired her attire with a pair of Valentino Garavani Rockstud 100mm caged pumps that are approximately priced at INR 92,757 (USD 1,110).

Amping up her luxury quotient, Malaika styled her look with a Hermès Birkin Sellier 25 Gold Epsom Gold Hardware. This handy luxury bag comes with a price tag of INR 17,99,071 (USD 21,528).

While the Bollywood celebs look exquisite in all their stylish avatars, we are swooning over how they can take their simplest of looks and turn them into something luxurious with just a Birkin bag. Comment down below and let us know what you think of celebrities and their love for Birkin bags.

