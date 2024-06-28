Vidyut Jammwal recalls joining a circus to recover from heavy loss due to film Crakk's failure; says, ‘It’s a miracle’

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Crackk, Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa that was released earlier this year in February. The actor had also produced the film. Despite being a promising hard-core action entertainer, the film couldn’t do many wonders at the box office. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about losing ‘crores’ which he later recovered in three months. He also revealed his way of dealing with the setback.

Vidyut Jammwal admits he lost a lot of money following Crakk's failure

While speaking to Zoom, Vidyut Jammwal admitted that his latest released film, Crakk did not perform well as much as they hoped and expected it to. Reflecting on the same, he shared that he “lost a lot of money.”

Vidyut Jammwal on dealing with the financial failure

The thing that came to Vidyut’s mind was to figure out a way to deal with it. He shared that “with losing money comes a lot of advice,” from loved ones. He asserted that it was important for him to disconnect from all the guidance. Following this, he revealed joining a French circus, where he spent about 14 days with “elite human beings”.

He further explained how it helped him, stating that he spent time with a contortionist, someone who can make their bodies reach nearly impossible levels. Watching the contortionist made him feel like the smallest person in the room. He spent some time with those individuals, and by the time he came back to Mumbai, everything had calmed down.

The actor further mentioned that he was “debt-free” after three months of the film’s release. He divulged that when he came back he sat down and thought, “Okay, I’ve lost so many crores, now what do we do?’ And I have to tell you, in three months, I’m debt-free. It’s a miracle.”

Upon being asked by his friends about how he came out of the debt, he simply told them that he “didn’t stress about it” and sat down to execute a game plan to figure it out. “My biggest achievement with Crakk has been I consistently kept happy, believing everything will be sorted and everything got sorted," he remarked.

Vidyut Jammwal on producers making budget-friendly film

Additionally, Vidyut was asked about the ongoing conversation among producers about making budget-friendly films but expecting great numbers at the box office. So, where the cost-cutting should be done, and being a producer, how does he look at this conversation considering he has seen losses right in front of him?

In response to this, the actor stated that he has been lucky that way. Despite witnessing everyone’s journey and listening to a lot of people, he works with people who are “very passionate” about doing a certain thing.

He said, “When I bestowed the responsibility on them to do it, I will not question them, and I’ve been going through like this journey, and I’ve not failed in that aspect. If I have believed in somebody, they will deliver; they did, so that’s how I am doing it.”

About Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal reunited with his Commando 3 director Aditya Datt for Crakk. The film starred Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Jamie Lever among others in important roles. Backed by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, the film was released on Feb 23, 2024 in the theaters. Nearly two months later, in April, it was made available to watch on the OTT streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar.

