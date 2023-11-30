Not Kajol or Rani Mukerji but THIS actress has featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in most films

Soon after his debut in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan became the renowned king of romance in no time. Notably, his on screen pairing with actress Kajol was appreciated by many and the duo has starred in several films together over the years. Popping an intriguing fact, did you know that it’s not Kajol but some other actress who has set a record by starring in the most number of films opposite Shah Rukh Khan as the leading lady. Read on to find out who the actress is.

This actress has starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan as the leading lady in eight films

Actress Juhi Chawla has set the record for starring in the most number of movies with King Khan, surpassing Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol, revealed a report by DNA. Over the years, she has featured in eight films with the superstar and they include Darr, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Bhootnath.

Notably, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman became the first project wherein Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla were paired opposite each other. Released in 1992, the film had Amrita Singh and Nana Patekar as well in key roles.

Work front of Shah Rukh Khan

The actor stepped into Bollywood in 1992 with Deewana and went on to deliver several memorable movies following his debut, some of which include Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Raees, Happy New Year, Main Hoon Na, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dear Zindagi, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and many more.

At the moment, King Khan seems to be surprising his fans by delivering back to back ventures with the year starting with a bang with Pathaan. Recently, the actor was also seen in the movie Jawan and it starred actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara and others alongside the superstar.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming venture Dunki. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, and the plot revolves around an illegal immigration technique known as Donkey Flight.

