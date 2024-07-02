From mehendi to reception, Juhi Chawla’s 5 sharara sets are all fashion inspiration you need this wedding season

As wedding season approaches, finding the perfect balance between style and comfort becomes essential, especially when you want to dance the night away. A classic sharara set fits the occasion perfectly. It is a versatile ensemble that promises both elegance and ease of movement.

If you are also looking for cues on how to style sharara sets for upcoming weddings, look no further than Juhi Chawla. The ever-graceful actress’ fashion repertoire often includes sharara sets that exude charm. Check it out here.

Blazing orange sharara set

Orange is considered a vibrant and auspicious color often associated with festivities in Indian culture. You can opt for a sharara set like Juhi Chawla’s for a mehendi function. Pair it with a short kurta featuring embellished details and sharara pants in matching or contrasting colors. Go for statement earrings, jhumkas, or chandbalis. You can style your hair in loose waves or braids, adorn it with fresh flowers, and look stunning like Juhi.

Pretty pink sharara set

A pink sharara set like Juhi’s is perfect for a sangeet ceremony. The event is all about music, dance, and celebration, and an outfit like this can perfectly capture the festive spirit. You can pair your pants with a matching kurta, crop, or blouse featuring embellishments that will add charm to your event. Pair it with a set of bangles or statement earrings and you are good to go.

Pleasing peach sharara set

Peach is a soft and serene color, so whether it’s a mehendi ceremony, sangeet night, or wedding reception, you can stand out in a peach sharara set. You can opt for peach sharara pants adorned with delicate thread work, sequins, or floral embroidery. Then team it up with palazzo in a contrasting color like ivory or gold to enhance the peach tones. Like the Ishq actress, you can pick a silver necklace or add a delicate maang tikka for a traditional touch.

Bright neon yellow sharara set

A bright yellow sharara set is a bold and cheerful choice for Haldi ceremonies. To keep the look fresh, like Juhi Chawla, opt for a comfortable sharara with minimal embellishments. You can pair it with a short kurta in matching or complementary color in white or gold to balance the brightness of yellow. Stack vibrant bangles or shoulder dusters and choose comfortable Kolhapuri chappals in a metallic finish to match the detailing of your outfit. We are sure it will be a memorable and fashionable pick for your event.

Royal purple sharara set

A purple outfit like the Yes Boss actress’ is perfect for weddings, receptions, or any festive occasion. You can choose your flared pants with intricate golden or silver embroidery, sequins, or zari work. Pair the pants with a contrasting kurta, peplum kurta, or Anarkali style top featuring embellished sleeves or neckline.

You can opt for statement earrings in gold or silver with purple stones or pearls to complement the royal color. Select embellished heels or juttis in gold and silver, and round off your look with a knotted bun or cascading hair.

When Juhi Chawla is your style icon, it becomes easy and wonderful to select the most charming and comfortable sharara set. From the ceremony to the reception, channel Juhi’s style, dress, and dance elegantly to stand out from the crowd.

