Ranbir Kapoor carries daughter Raha to Jehangir Ali Khan’s birthday bash; Internet calls it ‘Daddy goals’

On February 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Spiderman-themed birthday party for their youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan. The little one was joined by several celebs and their kids like Ranbir Kapoor and Raha on his 3rd birthday. When the Animal star arrived at the bash carrying his daughter in his arms, the internet lost its calm. Everyone went gaga over the daughter-father moment after Ranbir set a major daddy goal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s entry with Raha at Jeh’s birthday party broke the internet

Jehangir Ali Khan’s birthday party in Mumbai was a star-studded one with many B-town celebs in attendance. Bebo’s cousin brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor was also seen gracing the event with his daughter with Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor. The Animal star came to the bash looking dapper in a navy blue shirt that he paired with beige-hued pants. Donning formal shoes and classic eyewear, he made heads turn. But what got people talking was the way he cutely carried Raha to the event.

Take a look:

The little one looked pretty as she matched her frock with her daddy. Making a cute face, she entered the venue. People online went ‘awww’ on watching the adorable father-daughter duo. After their visuals went viral, netizens came to the comments section to shower their love on the Kapoors. A user penned, “Ranveer handles her brilliantly (red heart)” while another wrote, “Proud daddy.” A third wrote, “So down to earth. Her beti is not even wearing chappal,” while a fourth called her “Papa ki pari.” Another one commented, “Lovely pappa for raha baby.” A user also thought that Raha looked a lot like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs who arrived at Jeh’s 3rd birthday bash

While Jeh’s elder brother Taimur Ali Khan came to the party directly from school in his uniform, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looked adorable in a pink-white frock. She was joined by Sonam Kapoor and her son Vayu Kapoor, Ranbir's niece Samara, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, among others.

After getting married in an intimate ceremony, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh looks dashing at his birthday bash; Ranbir Kapoor-Raha, Sonam Kapoor-Vayu arrive