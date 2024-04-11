PIC: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join Salman Khan for Eid celebrations at his home

Salman Khan loves to celebrate Eid with his family, close friends and fans. After the pictures of Salman enjoying the special day with his family members came out, the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Galaxy Apartment have also gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join Salman Khan for Eid celebrations at his home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also arrived at Galaxy Apartment to celebrate Eid with Salman Khan and his family. Someone close to Salman shared his pictures with Ranbir and Alia from the superstar's house and the pictures immediately went viral.

While the fans of both Ranbir and Salman are happy to know that they are celebrating Eid together, they are also waiting to see RK, Alia, and Salman's pictures together.

Salman Khan sang Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal's popular song at Anant Ambani's birthday party

Interestingly, this happened soon after Salman Khan and singer B Praak were seen singing the song Sab Kuch Hi Mita Denge from Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal at Anant Ambani's birthday party. B Praak shared the videos on Instagram along with a picture with Anant and Salman.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "It was Pure Blessings To Perform For You On Your Birthday #anantambani Sir God Bless You You Are Gem Of A Person And @beingsalmankhan sir Thanks For Having Me And Treating Me Like a Family Always"

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

After Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on his most awaited film Ramayana which will have him in the role of Lord Rama. Also starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in main roles, the film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is expected to be released in cinemas on Diwali 2025. Ramayana will be made as a trilogy and the rest of the two parts will follow soon after the first part gets released.

After Ramayana, Ranbir will move to Love and War, another biggie starring him alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is expected to hit the cinemas on Christmas 2025.

A sequel to Animal titled Animal Park is also in the works.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced under the banners of Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is based on a sibling relationship and also stars Vedang Raina.

Alia has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's action entertainer scheduled for release on Eid 2025. The superstar today announced that the title of the film is Sikandar.

Apart from that, he is working with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan on a much-talked-about action thriller titled The Bull which is being produced by Dharma Productions.

He may also collaborate with Sohail Khan for his ambitious project Sher Khan which was first announced in 2012. The superstar will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan which will be an exciting face-off between his iconic character Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film is among the most exciting upcoming projects of YRF Spy Universe.

