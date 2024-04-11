Kartik Aaryan gives 'PR Ka Pyaara' award to Ranbir Kapoor; recalls crying after getting rejected in auditions

Kartik Aaryan give 'PR Ka Pyaara' award to Ranbir Kapoor and talks about his struggling period in Bollywood. Read more for details.

By Gautam Batra
Updated on Apr 11, 2024  |  05:30 PM IST |  5.9K
Kartik Aaryan gives 'PR Ka Pyaara ' award to Ranbir Kapoor
Pic Courtesy: Sony Music India YouTube, Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful young actors in Bollywood. With several successful films, the star has consistently proved his crowd-pulling power and script sense. But it has taken a lot of hard work and perseverance for him to make it big in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan says he used to cry upon getting rejected during auditions

Kartik Aaryan recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha. In the promo that has been released recently, Kartik can be seen talking about feeling bad and crying after getting rejected in the auditions. “I used to cry a lot. I used to feel really bad when I was rejected in so many auditions,” he said.

The actor also shared his experience of doing ads. "I have done those ads also where I would just hold a placard and stand in front of the camera,” recalled Kartik.

A part of the promo also shows him answering quick questions. On being asked about whom he will give the 'PR ka Pyaara Award', Kartik names Ranbir Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the much loved romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. Right now, he is gearing up for his next film titled Chandu Champion which is helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is based on the real-life story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, and also features Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. It is set to release on June 14, 2024.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik is working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which brings him alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The Anees Bazmee directorial is currently being shot and is slated for release on Diwali 2024. 

Kartik is also doing an ambitious big-budget actioner directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Reportedly, the film is mounted on a budget of Rs 150 crore and will be released in 2025. It will be shot in the overseas locations of Spain and Greece from Diwali 2024.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the prep work for the film had already begun.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan dresses as Rooh Baba; poses amidst taxis on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge

Credits: No Filter Neha
