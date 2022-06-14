EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on being a single parent & its impact on daughter Kaveri

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is one of the most renowned and popular actresses in the entertainment world. She rose to stardom after her breakthrough in the film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Suchitra was married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, but later, the two separated due to differences. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opened up about being a single parent, her relationship with her daughter, and also about the impact of her divorce on her daughter, Kaveri Kapur.

On being asked about being a single parent and its impact on her equation with daughter Kaveri, Suchitra said, "I separated and got divorced when she(Kaveri) was very tiny. It was very tough and of course, once she grew a little older, I was very clear that now I'm not an authority figure in your life. I want to be a friend, authority is over. Now I will support you, I will never impose on you. Sometimes she actually tells me, mom, all the other mothers are not giving permission, you're saying just go. So I said yeah but if you want me to say no, I'll say no but I think it's okay if you go." The actress further adds, "As parents, you never know if you're getting it right, you just have to do what you believe is appropriate at that moment".

Suchitra also spoke about her equation with Shekhar Kapur and the impact of their relationship on Kaveri. She says, "I was very conscious and keen that she should have a relationship with her father. A lot of divorced parents don't allow that. Some people don't allow them(children) to meet other parents, they separate them. I always wanted her to have an equally strong relationship with her father, so she does, she's very close to him". Sharing how Kaveri was impacted, Suchitra adds, "Definitely, the conflict between me and her father impacted her a lot. Even though you struggle to keep away from the child, children sense things".

When asked about how she comforts Kaveri in this situation, Suchitra shares, "Kaveri is getting older, she tries to understand it better but there was a time when everything was on the papers because we were well known. I have never hidden anything". She further reveals that Kaveri asked her to keep her out from all the court battles and ego battles she was dealing with Shekar Kapur. Suchitra says, "Kaveri's dad loves her as much as I love her, and she loves me as much she loves her dad".

Watch the complete interview of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi here:

