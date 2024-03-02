PICS: Kiara Advani’s black glam gown is perfect to groove to Rihanna’s performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

The Ambani family brought the entire Bollywood to Jamnagar to be part of the soiree hosted on February 1 in honor of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Among them was the IT couple of the industry, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who made heads turn together at the event. Let’s take a look at what the diva wore to the starry gala.

Kiara Advani dazzles in a black gown at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

Every time the Ambanis host a party, it’s bigger and better than the last one. Yet again, they have become the talk of the town and are all over the internet for hosting the biggest and lavish pre-wedding function for their son Anant Ambani who is going to get married to his sweetheart Radhika Merchant in July this year. To kick-start their wedding function, the couple invited the biggies of B-town and many international celebs to Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Kiara Advani also flew to the city with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Yesterday, international singing sensation Rihanna performed for the first time in India for the Ambanis and their guests. A while ago, the Shershah actress gave a peek into the gorgeous dress that she wore to the musical night. Taking to Instagram, she shared some images of her in her outfit for the night. Going with the color of the event, she donned a black bodycon floor-length dress. The deep plunging neckline and the giant blingy flower on one side made her look like a glamorous diva.

To not take away the attention from her dress, the actress went with minimal but glowy makeup and wore gold earrings to accessorize her look. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and flirted with the camera lenses in the post. According to her stylist, the outfit that she wore was from a designer named Albina Dyla.

Check out her post below:

Other celebrities who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party

The Ambanis are reportedly going to host a 3-day event in Jamnagar for the soon-to-be-married couple. On February 1, close to 2000 guests became a part of the festivities and saw Rihanna perform her popular tracks for them. Among them were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan who were seen with their kids Jeh and Taimur, soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Raha’s mother Alia Bhatt, rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the lovely couple of B-town Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and many others.

Moreover, cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar joined the event. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, and others were also in attendance.

