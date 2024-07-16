Radhika Merchant’s ivory and lavender dual drape saree with exquisite diamond jewelry screams elegance head-to-toe

The celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are showing no signs of slowing down. After their grand wedding and series of grand events, the couple hosted a special party for the media guests who have been tirelessly capturing their joyous moments. The Ambani family, known for their extravagant and heartfelt gestures, ensured that this evening was equally memorable.

The ladies of the Ambani family took center stage during the event, each exuding elegance and grace. However, it was undoubtedly the bride, Radhika Merchant, who stole the show. Her presence was a vision of charm. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit, which is a testament to our claim.

Radhika Merchant’s outfit

Radhika Merchant’s lehenga was nothing short of breathtaking. She wore an exquisite ivory saree adorned with subtle silver embroidery throughout. The saree featured a unique dual drape: one side gracefully draped over her shoulder, while the other side, in a lovely lavender hue with floral prints and golden borders, was elegantly draped over her opposite shoulder. This creative styling gave her outfit a unique twist.

She paired her saree with a lavender blouse, perfectly complementing the dual drape. The delicate balance of colors and the intricate embroidery highlighted Radhika’s impeccable sense of style, making her the center of attention.

Radhika Merchant’s accessories and glam

Radhika, wearing a lovely saree, picked out shiny jewelry to boost her royal look. She had on a diamond belt that made her saree fit just right, giving it a cool twist. She also wore diamond bracelets and a necklace with diamonds and green stones, plus earrings to match. Each bit of bling was picked to make her look even more dreamy.

Her makeup was simple but glowy. She chose a warm brown lip color, making her look cozy. Her eyes stood out with thick lashes and dark eyeshadow, pulling you in. Her brows were tidy, and her hair was up in a bun in the middle, giving her a neat, traditional look.

As we enjoy looking at more of the lives of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together, we are eagerly waiting for more sightings. Every party thrown down further solidifies higher levels of magnificence as well as sophistication, rendering each moment impossible to forget.

