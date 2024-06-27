7 best Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini movies that are worth re-watching

Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, two of Bollywood's most iconic stars, have mesmerized audiences with their exceptional performances and remarkable chemistry in a series of unforgettable films. Spanning across genres from comedy to drama, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini movies have not only showcased their versatility but also defined an era of Indian cinema. Check out their top films that define their talent and on-screen magic.

7 best Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini movies that are must-watch

1. Satte Pe Satta

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur, Amjad Khan

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 1982

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Raj N. Sippy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini, Satte Pe Satta is a beloved comedy-drama where Big B portrays both Ravi and Babu, twins raised in contrasting environments. Hema Malini stars as Indu, a nurse whose presence becomes pivotal in transforming the chaotic lives of the brothers and their five unruly siblings.

2. Baghban

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2003

Genre: Drama, Family

Where to Watch: DisneyPlus Hotstar

Baghban truly deserves to be on Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini movie list. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film is a poignant family drama where Big B and Hema Malini play Raj and Pooja, a devoted elderly couple whose lives take a tumultuous turn when their children neglect them. The film explores themes of family dynamics, love, and sacrifice.

3. Naseeb

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release Year: 1981

Genre: Action, Drama, Musical

Where to Watch: Zee5

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Naseeb is a masala entertainer known for its larger-than-life characters and dramatic plot twists. Amitabh Bachchan stars as an orphan who rises to become a club owner, with Hema Malini as his love interest. The film blends action, comedy, and romance seamlessly.

4. Sholay

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release Year: 1975

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay is a legendary action-adventure film that remains a milestone in Indian cinema. While Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Jai is iconic, Hema Malini shines as Basanti, the feisty tangewali (horse-carriage driver) known for her spirited performance and comic timing.

5. Trishul

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release Year: 1978

Genre: Drama, Family

Where to Watch: Zee5

Trishul is a gripping drama exploring themes of revenge, family conflict, and corporate intrigue. Directed by Yash Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay in the film, driven by a desire to avenge his mother's abandonment, while Hema Malini portrays Geeta, caught between familial loyalties and her own heart.

6. Andha Kanoon

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Reena Roy

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release Year: 1983

Genre: Action, Drama

Where to Watch: Zee5

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini movie Andha Kanoon, directed by T. Rama Rao, is a multi-starrer film where Amitabh Bachchan's role as a lawyer seeking justice is central, while Hema Malini plays a significant supporting role. Despite Big B's dominant presence, Malini's portrayal contributes to the film's narrative depth, showcasing her versatility.

7. Do Aur Do Paanch

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release Year: 1980

Genre: Comedy, Action

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Lastly, Do Aur Do Paanch made its space in the top 7 Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan movies list. The film is a delightful comedy featuring Big B and Hema Malini in roles that lead them through a series of humorous escapades.

Directed by Rakesh Kumar, the film centers on two rival petty criminals, portrayed by Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, who are unwittingly hired by competing bosses to kidnap the same boy. Hema Malini's character gets caught up in their comedic schemes, adding to the chaos and amusement. Filled with witty dialogues and engaging performances, the movie presents a charming portrayal of this classic battle of wits.

From the heartfelt drama of Baghban to the action-packed adventure of Sholay, their films continue to captivate audiences, transcending generations. Their on-screen chemistry and stellar performances have created moments that are etched in the hearts of moviegoers worldwide, solidifying their legacy as true icons of Indian cinema.

