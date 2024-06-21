EXCLUSIVE: Did Farhan Akhtar want to have Hrithik Roshan in Dil Chahta Hai? Here's what he has to say

Farhan Akhtar made his debut as a director in 2001 with the iconic film Dil Chahta Hai and followed it up with Lakshya in 2004 which also touched so many hearts. While Dil Chahta Hai had Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, it has been said that Farhan wanted Hrithik Roshan as one of the heroes.

Recently during the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Farhan confirmed the same and said that he wanted to have Hrithik in the film.

Farhan Akhtar on wanting to have Hrithik Roshan in Dil Chahta Hai

As Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya completed 20 years on June 18, 2024, he along with his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani got into a candid conversation with Pinkvilla. When asked if it's true that he wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan in Dil Chahta Hai while Aamir Khan was his initial choice for Lakshya, the filmmaker-actor confirmed the information related to DCH.

Farhan said that when he started pitching Dil Chahta Hai's story, he had Hrithik as one of the leads in mind considering the age of the characters and accessibility. Moreover, he found Hrithik outstanding in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and hence spoke to him about the film. He added that he spoke to Abhishek Bachchan as well. "But somehow they had other plans... the kind of movies they wanted to do... there's no judgment here, to each their own, so we couldn't collaborate on that film," he said.

Advertisement

Talking about working with Hrithik in Lakshya he said, "It was meant to be, so it happened." He also said that Hrithik was always supposed to be a part of Lakshya ever since its screenplay started getting developed and he was clear about it in his head.

Farhan Akhtar says he never disagrees with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik once joked that if there's one thing about Lakshya that he wished was different, it was his and Preity Zinta's hairstyle. Reacting to his statement, Farhan amusingly said, "I'll have to agree with Hrithik. I never disagree with him.

Talking about if he'd like to change anything about Lakshya today, he recalled his old statement and said that he wanted to change the audience 3 times a day. He added that once something is made it should be left the way it is.

"It felt right at that time, we made the right decisions given everything that we had at that time. So to look at it with a magnifying glass 20 years later and start picking out things, I think it's not constructive. There are things to learn from, that you can apply going forward. But there's nothing that I'd ever change in this film. This film is exactly how it was intended to be," concluded Farhan.

Advertisement

More about Lakshya

Lakshya is a 2004 coming-of-age war drama directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. Written by Javed Akhtar, it had Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead along with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar on his plans to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan again; 'We talk about this all the time but...'