EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar confirms about making another Indian Army film, 20 years after the release of Lakshya

Lakshya is a special Indian Army film directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta among many others. While the movie did not become the humongous box office success that it was anticipated to be, it has found abundant love since its release. Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani graced Pinkvilla's exclusive Masterclass celebrating 20 years of the release of their film Lakshya. The duo opened up about the new Indian Army film that they are producing, an announcement for which is almost due.

Farhan Akhtar Shares That Excel Entertainment Will Soon Announce Another Army Based Film

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, when Farhan Akhtar was asked about whether he plans on making an Indian Army based film again, he excitedly spoke about the new Indian Army film that Excel Entertainment is producing, an announcement of which will be made soon. The ace filmmaker said, "We are in the process of putting one such film together. I would imagine that within a very short period of time, I would say at the most a couple of weeks, we will probably make some kind of announcement regarding that film. But it is feeling really good to kind of go back and revisit mentally and emotionally, that same phase. So, I am looking forward to it."

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

Ritesh Sidhwani Talks About The Personalised Awards That The Team Of Lakshya Got From The Then Indian Army General

Reminiscing old memories, Ritesh Sidhwani spoke about how the then Indian Army General gave the team of Lakshya, personalised awards because Lakshya felt to them like the most perfect depiction of the Indian Army. He said, "The chief of the army I remember that time was General Vij; Who gave us the permission to shoot the film and did everything for it. I remember after the film was made, he personally gave Hrithik, Farhan and me, these personal kind of awards that they had won and it is there in my room even till today. That itself means that we have done something right. He told us this personally that there is no film ever made which was perfect and depicted army in its correct light."

Lakshya Continues To Find Love; The New Army Film Is Waited For With Bated Breaths

Lakshya is a film that has stood the test of time and the love and adulation that it continues to receive is a testament of it. While it will be an uphill task to make a film as special as Lakshya again, there is a lot of excitement for the fact that a film on the Indian Army is being considered to be made by the makers of Lakshya.

How excited are you for the new Army Film by Excel Entertainment? Let us know in the comments.

