Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jet off to undisclosed location with daughter Raha; BFF Ayan Mukerji joins

Earlier on Sunday, May 26, Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable image of herself reading a book to her adorable daughter Raha Kapoor. Later at night, Ranbir Kapoor along with his wife Alia and their baby girl were spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location.

They were also joined by Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva director and their best friend Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Ayan were spotted together at airport departure

While all eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan and his IPL team KKR, Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji flew out of the city to an unknown destination. The stars were papped by shutterbugs at the departure from a private airport in Mumbai.

In the images, the Animal star looked fresh and polished as he rocked a new haircut. For a comfortable travel, he went with a pair of gray joggers styled with a matching sweatshirt and boots. His wife, actress Alia Bhatt also went with a casual look and tied her hair in a bun as she got off her luxury car with their daughter Raha.

Take a look:

Ranbir was also seen carrying the little baby in his arms. The Kapoor family was joined by their best mate and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. He wore a pair of denims and a white t-shirt for the travel.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Ranbir and Alia were spotted in the city in stylish summer clothing as they went to take a look at their under-construction family home Krishna Raj in Bandra. A source told Hindustan Times that they can shift to their new house by Diwali this year.

The insider said, “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to. In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year.”

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra while Ranbir is busy with Ramayana.

