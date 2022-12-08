Ranveer Singh recreates SRK’s famous pose for Deepika Padukone, hugs her at the song launch of Cirkus; PICS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Jodis of Bollywood both on-screen and off-screen. These two always set the hotness quotient and the entertainment quotient on top. Fans always wish to see them on the silver screen and ever since the teaser of the song Current Laga Re from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus was released, fans were jumping with joy and were waiting with bated breaths to watch the song. Well, today the song is about to release and our stars have arrived in style for the launch. As always these two never fail to make heads turn be it with their fashion game or their energy levels. Deepika Padukone arrive in style for Current Laga Re launch

In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone dressed in an all-Pink attire. She wore a hot Pink coloured oversized blazer over the same coloured trousers. The actress tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore shiny pink coloured pumps. The actress accessorized her attire with dangling long diamond earrings. Ranveer Singh on the other hand wore a black coloured tee over black pants and a black stylish cap. He completed his looks with black sunglasses and white shoes. Rohit Shetty too kept it simple in all-black attire. Deepika and Ranveer’s cute chemistry was visible as they arrived and Ranveer even posed like Shah Rukh Khan for his lady love. Check out the pictures: