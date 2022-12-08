Ranveer Singh recreates SRK’s famous pose for Deepika Padukone, hugs her at the song launch of Cirkus; PICS
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Jodis of Bollywood both on-screen and off-screen. These two always set the hotness quotient and the entertainment quotient on top. Fans always wish to see them on the silver screen and ever since the teaser of the song Current Laga Re from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus was released, fans were jumping with joy and were waiting with bated breaths to watch the song. Well, today the song is about to release and our stars have arrived in style for the launch. As always these two never fail to make heads turn be it with their fashion game or their energy levels.
Deepika Padukone arrive in style for Current Laga Re launch
In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone dressed in an all-Pink attire. She wore a hot Pink coloured oversized blazer over the same coloured trousers. The actress tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore shiny pink coloured pumps. The actress accessorized her attire with dangling long diamond earrings. Ranveer Singh on the other hand wore a black coloured tee over black pants and a black stylish cap. He completed his looks with black sunglasses and white shoes. Rohit Shetty too kept it simple in all-black attire. Deepika and Ranveer’s cute chemistry was visible as they arrived and Ranveer even posed like Shah Rukh Khan for his lady love.
Check out the pictures:
Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty's reunion
Meanwhile, Cirkus marks the reunion of Rohit and Deepika after almost a decade. The director worked with the actress in Chennai Express, which was released in 2013 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba and the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.
About Cirkus
The film features Ranveer Singh in a double role and the story of Cirkus takes place in the 1960s. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series. Meanwhile, the music of Cirkus is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Badshah and Lijo George-DJ Chetas.