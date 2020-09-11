Sajid Khan accused of Sexual Harassment: When several women came forward to share their alleged Me Too stories

It was at the turning point of India's Me Too movement in 2018 when several women came forward and shared their alleged harrowing sexual harassment incidents with Sajid Khan. Recently, it was Indian model Paula who accused the filmmaker of harassing her at the age of 17.

Recently, Paula, an Indian model, accused Khan of harassing her at the age of 17. "He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of his just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie," Pooja wrote on Instagram.

Saloni Chopra was amongst the first women to speak in detail about her alleged Me Too story with Sajid several years back. She shared how he had made her very uncomfortable and left her in tears when she went for an interview to be his assistant director back in 2011. "He also asked me if I’d ever been sexually abused, I said yes. Then he asked weird questions like if I would ever get a breast job, and talked about how sex is really a mental connection," Saloni had written in her heartbreaking essay to Medium.

"It took me years to get over the trauma he put me through. I was so scared around the people I worked with. And I’m sure he’s done this to so many other girls, I just want them to know they’re not alone. It’s been 7 years, and it’s about time I said it out loud," Chopra stated.

In response to Saloni's allegations, Rachel White opened up about her alleged Me Too story with Khan sharing how during the making of Humshakals, the filmmaker had called her to his home and stared at her breasts with a predatory glance. "After that, he asks me to strip for him because there were scenes in a bikini and he needed to see how I looked. I replied saying 'there are pics of me in bikinis sent to you, I think that should good for you' and when he insisted I said 'I’m ready to parade your office in a bikini, not at home,'" White tweeted.

"I kept thinking all these years @whitespeaking to talk about this a## @SimplySajidK and what stopped me was that nobody would listen. He did exactly the same with me while he was casting for Himmatwala. Called me to his Juhu house and asked me to strip," Simran Suri had shared in response to Rachel.

Aahana Kumar had recounted to The Times of India about an alleged incident where she was asked to go to Khan's house but she warned him that her mom was a police officer which apparently made him behave. "But he still asked me bizarre questions like, 'Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you '100 crores?' He didn’t touch me. I guess he was trying to give me gyaan on how I need to be a dumbf*** or laugh at his sexist jokes, if I wanted to be a mainstream heroine in his films. He implied that I think too much and that I am too vocal about what I think. Hence, I am not mainstream actress material," Kumar disclosed.

Mahesh Bhupathi had shared an instance at an event when he was told by Lara Dutta that Sajid was being rude and vulgar to her Housefull co-stars recalling, "We were in London at that time. She would come home and her closest friend was her hairdresser and they both would be complaining about how one of her co-stars was being mistreated by the director. Rude, vulgar. I told her, 'You guys are all complicit. All the four of you, who were in the film, were listening to what he was saying and not telling him it’s not ok. So, at some level you guys are complicit' and she agreed."

Amrita Puri had questioned how it was possible that people from the industry and Khan's family weren't aware of his treatment towards women. "It was fairly well known that @SimplySajidK is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes. I was warned to stay away from him if I ever came across him. I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family," Puri tweeted. "This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don’t in any way endorse this behaviour and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt," Farah Khan had tweeted in response to the sexual harassment allegation put on her brother.

In an interview with Indian Express, Bipasha Basu who worked with Sajid in Humshakals had shared, "I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout. It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me. He cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls. (Though) never ever did the same with me," and added, "I had sworn never to work in a humiliating environment for women ever again after Humshakals. Everyone knows I dissociated from the film for exactly this reason. I made it loud and clear."

Dia Mirza, who had a cameo in Khan's Heyy Babyy had confessed to India Today that she agrees with the fact that the filmmaker was "obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous," and added, "Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace."

With many women coming out with their alleged Me Too Story against Sajid Khan, we go back to his throwback interview with Bollywood Hungama where he admitted to mistreating women. "I have been in and out of so many relationships that I have learnt, I was a big dog in my 20s. Bada kameena aadmi tha," the filmmaker confessed and added, "I have broken a lot of hearts, I have lied, I have cheated, I have deceived, like most of the guys do, but I was on television, I was getting successful, I was getting brashier, I was treating women very badly. All the nice girls in my life I have treated badly."

