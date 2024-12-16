Baby John: Salman Khan's cameo's impact in upcoming actioner 'will be long-lasting', says Varun Dhawan; 'There's nothing like this character that's been seen before'

Varun Dhawan’s fans are excited to watch the actor deliver a power-packed performance in his upcoming action thriller film, Boby John. The movie which will have multiple cameos will also feature Salman Khan in a special appearance. During a press conference in New Delhi, the young actor stated that Khan’s small role “will be long-lasting.” He also revealed that there's nothing like the characters that's been seen before.

At a recent event in the national capital, Varun Dhawan spoke about his upcoming movie, Baby John. This is when he also spilled the beans about Salman Khan’s special appearance in the movie helmed by A. Kaleeswaran. According to the Bhediya actor, Khan’s character in his soon-to-be-released film is a completely original character crafted for him by filmmaker Atlee.

“There's nothing like this character that's been seen before,” he stated adding that saying anything more about his role would be a crime. However, he was quick to spill that “the impact of his role will be long-lasting.” Dhawan also shared his experience of working with the Tiger 3 star and admitted to having a wonderful time with him.

Heaping praise on the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Dhawan exclaimed “I think whenever you get a chance to work with such a big superstar, a megastar, such a magnanimous human being, it's amazing.” Bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Murad Khetani, Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It also marks Keerthy Suresh's Hindi film debut.

A couple of days ago, the trailer of Baby John was dropped which gave the audience a peek into Varun’s character, DCP Satya Verma IPS aka John. The protagonist tried to go underground to raise his daughter, Khushi, in a peaceful environment in Kerala. However, the past incidents didn’t let that happen.

The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas this Christmas, on December 25, 2024. Apart from Salman, actors like Sanya Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, and S. Thaman will also be making special appearances in the film in some way or the other. For more such interesting updates about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

