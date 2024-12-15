Pushpa 2 had an extraordinary 2nd Saturday at the Indian box office, as it collected Rs. 73 crore approx. With this, the film has soared past the Rs. 900 crore mark in just ten days, outpacing Baahubali 2 (12 days) and KGF 2 (22 days). The total box office gross of Pushpa 2 stands at Rs. 927 crore, with the coveted Rs. 1000 crore beckoning today.

Continuing its record-breaking streak, Pushpa 2 now holds the title for the highest-ever second Saturday collections in Indian box office history, surpassing Baahubali 2. It missed on a couple of highest day records from Monday through the second Friday but managed one yesterday and is poised to get another today for the second Sunday as well.

The film saw a growth of 70 per cent on 2nd Saturday, which is an exceptional surge for a mass masala film. Generally, films from this space, see relatively lower growth on Saturdays and then a big surge on Sundays. Pushpa 2 defined the norm. Even a state like Andhra Pradesh, where Saturday growth tends to be muted, grew by 65 per cent.

The second Saturday has put Pushpa 2 in a somewhat comfortable position in its chase of the lifetime record of Baahubali 2. While there is still a long way to go, the trajectory is highly encouraging. For a more in-depth look at the box office showdown between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, check out our comparative analysis.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 250.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 117.00 cr. Ceeded Rs. 40.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 93.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 68.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 59.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 16.25 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 532.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 927.00 cr.

