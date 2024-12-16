Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s sweet pic adorns Alia Bhatt’s house kitchen; don’t miss cute animal fridge magnets in VIRAL VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the handful of B-town celebs who like to keep their moments private. This is probably why they also decided to get married on the balcony of their lavish Mumbai residence. But weeks ago, a celebrity chef dropped a video giving the audience a peek into the couple’s sweet kitchen in Mumbai. Don’t miss the cute family picture and the animal fridge magnets that adorn their space.

Weeks ago, Manasvi Manggal, a celebrity chef who often cooks for the who’s who of B-town dropped a video that made Alia Bhatt’s fans curious. In the clip, she can be seen inside Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai residence and cooking delicious meals for the couple. The video opens with the chef showcasing how cutely the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress decorated her fridge with animal magnets.

From chicken satay to, red sauce pasta, eggs, biryani, pizza, and a couple of desserts, several lip-smacking dishes were made by her for the three celebs. Sharing the video, the chef expressed, “On today’s episode, we are cooking for #ranbirkapoor , @aliaabhatt and baby Raha! Wait for it, @_liazuf is the star who made it so fun!”

Take a look:

Upon watching the video further, one can see the little photo frame hung on one of the walls which has the couple’s picture along with their daughter Raha Kapoor. The chef is also accompanied by another man who can be seen helping her prep the delicious-looking meals. Alia kept the theme of the kitchen minimal with the cabinets and cupboards in shades of brown which matches the walls too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal after wrapping Alpha. However, she is in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a feature film.

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.” The film has been tentatively titled Chamunda.

