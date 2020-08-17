Sanjay Dutt to begin chemotherapy treatment at THIS Mumbai Hospital after lung cancer diagnosis?

Sanjay Dutt, who has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, was snapped at Lilavati and Kokilaben hospitals in the city over the weekend.

Sanjay Dutt. who has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer as per media reports, was snapped at two different hospitals over the weekend. The 61-year-old actor was seen visiting Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday and Lilavati Hospital on Sunday for his consultations. According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay Dutt arrived around noon at Lilavati on Sunday and waited in his car until his doctor could arrive. Senior pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar met Dutt along with his sister Priya Dutt and the consultation reportedly went on for quite sometime.

The actor then stayed back at the hospital for another two hours and left only in the evening around 5 pm. Sanjay Dutt was snapped leaving the hospital in a light pink kurta. On Saturday, Dutt was snapped entering city's Kokilaben Hospital and the actor was there for another consultation.

As per the report, Dutt is likely to begin his chemotherapy treatment in this hospital. Earlier there was much chatter that the actor may fly to the US or Singapore for his chemo treatment.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt snapped outside Kokilaben Hospital, actor's best friend Paresh Ghelani pens heartfelt note

While the family has not confirmed lung cancer diagnosis, Dutt's wife Maanyata had shared a heartfelt statement on behalf of the family. "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support."

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt learned about stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis when he was hospitalised for breathlessness

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×