Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan is re-launched by THIS University; Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan is among the most recognized actors of India round the globe and recently completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. He began his career with small-time roles on television and swiftly made his way into movies in the year 1992 with Deewana. There was no looking back after that since he went on to become the most bankable star of his time. The actor, after a sabbatical, has begun shooting for movies in quick succession, with three major releases scheduled in 2023 itself.

In the sabbatical that the actor took, he visited the campus of La Trobe University, Australia. La Trobe University offered a scholarship to a girl student from India for higher education. They also recognised Shah Rukh Khan's philanthropic work for his foundation Meer Foundation, which looks after acid attack victims. The scholarship was worth 225 thousand dollars and as we speak, the university has re-launched this special scholarship, named after the Baadshah of Bollywood. This gesture by the Australia based university only goes to show the respect that SRK commands and how much the actor's philanthropic works are recognised, internationally. It is to be noted that apart from looking after over 120 acid attack victims, the foundation has also provided support to Amphan victims and has significantly contributed monetarily when Covid-19 took the world by surprise.

On the occasion of SRK completing 30 years in Bollywood, he shared the first look of his much-awaited film, Pathaan. The first look poster of Pathaan took social media by storm and the film has already become one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen, in a full-fledged role, after four long years. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki, thus ensuring his admirers get 3 movies of his in a calendar year for the first time in 18 years.

