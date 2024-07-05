Bollywood Newswrap, July 5: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded Sangeet ceremony; Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film Alpha

On July 5, there were several news that graced the Bollywood industry. From Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded Sangeet ceremony to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film getting the title Alpha, let's revisit today's top headliners.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 5, 2024

1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony is taking place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Several celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others graced the event. Hollywood singer Justin Bieber will deliver a rocking performance while Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are reportedly set to perform at the event. Meanwhile, artists such as Badshah, Karan Aujla, and Stebin Ben will also grace the event.

2. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film gets a title

The makers of the upcoming Spy Universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh finally unveiled the title Alpha. The 50-second video showcases the logo of the YRF Spy Universe with Alia’s powerful voiceover as she reveals the title of the movie. It also teases the catchy background music.

3. Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumors

In an interview with Zoom, Sonakshi Sinha addressed her pregnancy rumors post-wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. She said, "The only change is ab hum hospital nahi jasakte kyunki jaise hi aap niklo logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. That's the only difference. (The only change is that now we can't go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant)

4. AR Rahman reacts to Team India singing Vande Mataram at Wankhede Stadium

AR Rahman took to his X handle and reacted to Team India singing his Vande Mataram during their victory parade at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He wrote "Vande Mataram" with a series of emojis. On the other hand, director Bharat Bala, who worked on the song video with AR Rahman, shared a clip of Team India's victory lap and expressed his happiness.

5. Virat Kohli's phone wallpaper goes viral

Virat Kohli jetted off to London to reunite with his wife and actress Anushka, and kids, Vamika and Akaay after winning the T20 World Cup. Kohli was photographed late at night at the airport, and eagle-eyed fans noticed his phone wallpaper. It wasn’t a picture of his wife or kids but it featured Neem Karoli Baba.

