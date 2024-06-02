Shraddha Kapoor says she’s not able to click selfies on this ‘Shrunday’ and the reason is absolutely relatable

Shraddha Kapoor has dropped her Sunday ritual, which is a carousel of her pics - but there’s a twist. In her other weekend posts, she used to drop pictures from the same day, but this time, she couldn’t click the images, and the reason will make you feel relatable.

Shraddha Kapoor’s weekend is ‘Shrunday’

The actress shared several no-make-up pictures donning a pink-hued shirt. Shraddha Kapoor captioned her post, “Kuch nahi vro … 4 din pehle vaali selfies aaj daal di… Sunday mujhe aaj selfie kheenchne hi nahi de raha (Otter and Skull emojis) #Shrunday.” Check out the post:-

How did the fans react to Shraddha Kapoor’s latest post?

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “She's the prettiest actress right now... U can't convince me otherwise”. Another said, “lazy hone ka PhD kiya hai babudii ne.” The third one commented, “Cute dikhne ka tarika thoda kezual hai.” The fourth shared, “Sach sach batana bhagwan ji bi aapse skin care ke tips lete hai na.”

On the work front

Shraddha Kapoor will be soon seen in the second installment of her 2018 horror comedy, Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana in critical roles alongside Tamannaah Bhatia making a cameo appearance. The movie will reportedly hit the theatres on August 30, 2024.

What did Shraddha Kapoor say about Stree 2?

In a Prime Video event, Shraddha shared, "I am in Stree mode today. This film has done so much for everybody involved. For me, also as an actor, it came at a time when I had to be a part of a film and a story that I had never done before. Being a part of this film has been my most proud moment.”

She further added, “We were almost on the subconscious level through an entertaining film where we managed to pass across the most important and relevant message of the country. If you do it in an entertaining way, I think it's amazing, so it's a very proud thing for me to be part of this."

Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

