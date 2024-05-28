WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys late night drive with friend; reveals THIS thing won her heart

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved and adored actresses in Bollywood. The diva has won the hearts of her fans with her roles in movies like Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu, Stree, and many more. Apart from this, the actress is quite active on social media and never fails to impress netizens with her witty comebacks on posts and interactions. Now, taking to social media, Shraddha shared a video of enjoying a late-night drive with a friend, and her reaction is truly adorable.

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys late night drive on new Coastal Road

On Instagram Stories, Shraddha Kapoor shared a video of herself and a friend enjoying a fun late-night drive. The actress was left aww-struck by the new coastal road and captioned the video, "Late night drives ka pyaar aur badh gaya, naye coastal road ne toh dil hi jeet liya."

Have a look at the video here:

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the second installment of the highly acclaimed 2018 horror-comedy, Stree, there has been quite a lot of talk about this movie. In an interview with Times Of India, Abhishek Banerjee dropped a major update about the movie and added, "We are working on the post-production of the film. The VFX will take a lot of time. The director of the film Amar Kaushik is a perfectionist. He works on the film till the time he isn't happy about it."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen making a cameo appearance. According to reports, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2024.

Back in 2018, Amar Kaushik directed the horror comedy film Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film turned out to be a surprise hit and was well-received. It was followed by Varun Dhawan's 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was yet again a success. In the post-credit scene, we were informed that the Stree and the Bhediya universe will meet in future projects. Both Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 will continue this storyline.

